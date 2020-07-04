Left Menu
Burns & McDonnell India Ranks No. 6 on the Great Place to Work® List of 'India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces'

Great Place to Work Institute annually conducts a study on workplace culture and recognizes the Best Workplaces, in India as well as globally. The company scored high in areas like camaraderie, integrity, contributing, employee benefits and welcoming new employees.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 10:52 IST
The Great Place to Work Institute Recognizes Engineering, Construction, Architecture Firm for Four Consecutive Years MUMBAI, India, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell India has again been recognized as a great place to work among India's mid-size workplaces by Great Place to Work Institute®, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has earned this recognition. The firm ranked No. 6 on the Top 50 list of India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 out of more than 1,000 organizations who applied for this assessment. Burns & McDonnell India has earned this recognition by excelling in the five dimensions of building a high-trust, high-performance culture: fairness, credibility, respect, pride and camaraderie. Great Place to Work Institute annually conducts a study on workplace culture and recognizes the Best Workplaces, in India as well as globally.

The company scored high in areas like camaraderie, integrity, contributing, employee benefits and welcoming new employees. The study represents the voice of more than 2.1 million employees across more than 21 industries in India. "Creating and maintaining a safe and great place to work is ingrained in our culture at Burns & McDonnell India," says Justin Sherman, chief executive officer, Burns & McDonnell India. "We are honored to be recognized again as a great place to work. As employee-owners, we take pride in making our company a great place to work and making each and every person successful." Burns & McDonnell India received nearly 3,500 applications for employment during the last year with satisfied employees maintaining an attractive retention rate. One of the greatest steps taken by the organization last year was to implement a Share Appreciation Plan for all its employees, making Burns & McDonnell India one of those few organizations offering such a benefit across its entire organization.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT. About Burns & McDonnell Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Burns & McDonnell India was established in Mumbai in 2013 as a 100% subsidiary.

About Great Place to Work The Great Place To Work® Institute is an independent research and consulting company that is dedicated to building a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® conducts study on workplace culture and employee engagement and identifies India's Best Companies to Work For across 20-plus industries.

