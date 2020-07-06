Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand says monkey labour "almost non-existent" after UK shop ban

Monkey labour to harvest coconuts for commercial products "is almost non-existent" in Thailand, the commerce minister said on Monday, after British retailers announced bans on products campaigners say use the animals in their production. Waitrose, Co-op, Boots and Ocado vowed not to sell products that used monkey labour, while Morrisons has already removed Thai products amid an appeal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:01 IST
Thailand says monkey labour "almost non-existent" after UK shop ban
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Monkey labour to harvest coconuts for commercial products "is almost non-existent" in Thailand, the commerce minister said on Monday, after British retailers announced bans on products campaigners say use the animals in their production.

Waitrose, Co-op, Boots and Ocado vowed not to sell products that used monkey labour, while Morrisons has already removed Thai products amid an appeal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds. Symonds on Friday backed a call to supermarkets to stop selling Thai coconut products over accusations of monkey "slaves" by the rights group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) published in the Telegraph newspaper.

"Using monkeys for the coconut industry is almost non-existent," Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters, saying human labour had long ago replaced monkeys. "But there may still be the pictures of monkey collecting coconuts for tourism on video clips, which created a misunderstanding," Jurin said.

Deputy agriculture minister, Mananya Thaiset, echoed his comments. "How do you even find that many monkeys to collect large amounts of coconuts to cater to the industry?" she said When asked by email about the minister's comments that the video may have been taken at tourist shows, rather than in an industrial plantation, PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker said: "PETA's investigation footage was captured recently on plantations and training schools."

"When the government tries to explain away extreme cruelty to monkeys, it only makes the public angrier," he added. Reuters could not verify whether the monkeys in the PETA video were being used in commercial coconut farming.

Thailand last year exported coconut milk worth 12.3 billion baht ($396 million), about 8% of it to Britain. Walmart-owned supermarket Asda also said it was removing products from Aroy-D and Chaokoh, Thai brands of coconut milk, while investigating the PETA report.

An Aroy-D spokeswoman disputed the report and said British retailers did not consult it before their announcements. Chaokoh did not reply to queries on Monday.

Edwin Wiek, of the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand that tends to rescued wildlife, said he believed the practice was waning as farmers strived to meet European trade standards. "I do believe that monkeys are still being used for the coconut picking. But in the last 15 years, it's going down at a very big rate," he said. ($1 = 31.0300 baht)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Russian watchdog seeks $2 bln in damages from Nornickel over Arctic fuel spill

Russias environmental watchdog has asked a power subsidiary of Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel to pay almost 148 billion roubles 2 billion in damages over an Arctic fuel spill in Siberia.Rosprirodnadzor said in a statement on Monday tha...

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, including top investigator, Saudis over rights

Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians, including its top investigator, and 20 Saudis on Monday, as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of blood money in this country.After...

Chinese troops withdraw from some areas in eastern Ladakh; NSA Doval and Chinese FM Wang agree on 'expeditious' disengagement along LAC

In the first signs of tensions easing, the Chinese military on Monday began a limited pull-back from a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh, a day after NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on completing the ong...

U’khand BJP leaders pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

BJP leaders on Monday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjeeon his birth anniversary and described him as a leader who sacrificed his life for the countrys unity and integrityDr Mukherjee accorded top priority to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020