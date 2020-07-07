Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merck Foundation provided oncology specialty training for more than 80 new African doctors from 26 African countries to increase the limited number of oncologists in Africa

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health, continue to provide one, two- and three-year Oncology Fellowship and Master degree for African doctors through their Cancer Access Program with the aim to increase the limited number of Oncologists across the continent.

ANI | Dakar | Updated: 07-07-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 10:50 IST
Merck Foundation provided oncology specialty training for more than 80 new African doctors from 26 African countries to increase the limited number of oncologists in Africa
Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Dr Christina V Malichewe, alumni of Merck Foundation and the first Medical Oncologist from Tanzania, with a patient. Image Credit: ANI

Dakar [Senegal]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health, continue to provide one, two- and three-year Oncology Fellowship and Master degree for African doctors through their Cancer Access Program with the aim to increase the limited number of Oncologists across the continent. "Our strategy is to develop a Multidisciplinary Oncology Care team in each country such as; Medical, Surgery, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Radiation Oncologists, Nursing, Pathologist, and Radiology Technician. As an African woman, I am proud that we are making history in Africa through training the first oncologists and first cancer care teams in many countries such as; The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, and Niger. Our main objective is to provide quality and affordable care to patients who never had anyone to care for them before," emphasized Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans.

"I am very proud of this program that added great value to my country The Gambia, by providing specialty training the first oncologists in my country," said Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, the First Lady of The Gambia. "Merck Foundation is the first Foundation that provided this valuable specialty training to first oncologists in Liberia. They are also providing the training for the first fertility specialists, embryologists, and diabetes specialists in my country Liberia. In partnership with my office, Merck Foundation will also provide an online one-year diploma and two-year master's degree in Respiratory Medicines, Cardiovascular Medicines, Sexual and Reproductive Medicines, Acute medicines and Endocrinology for Liberia and of course the rest Africa," emphasized Clar Marie Weah, the First Lady of Liberia.

Merck Foundation has provided one, two-and three-year Oncology Fellowship and Master Degree for more than 80 Oncologists from 26 countries through their Cancer Access Program in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health of these countries. As per the data, the burden of cancer in Africa is growing with recent estimates reporting 1.06 million new diagnosed cancer cases per year. This figure is expected to increase by 102 per cent to 2.12 million by 2040. While the burden of cancer in Africa is rapidly rising, there is a very limited number of oncologists and there is also a lack of investment in building professional cancer care capacity across the continent.

"Therefore, we strongly believe that building a professional healthcare capacity is the right strategy to address this pressing challenge. It is an on-going initiative as the aim is to build cancer care capacity and we plan to scale it up to train more doctors in more African countries," added Dr Rasha Kelej. Launched in 2016, the Merck Cancer Access Program provides One-, two- and three-years fellowship and master degree programs for African doctors in India, Egypt, Kenya, and Malaysia.

Merck Foundation through its Merck Cancer Access Program has till date trained more than 80 Oncology Care Specialists from 26 countries which are: Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, DRC, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinee, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Please watch the Merck Foundation Alumni video: https://youtu.be/nd3SBdBpgQg

Download the Merck Foundation App now Google Play - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.merck.foundation.googleplay

App Store - https://apps.apple.com/no/app/merck-foundation/id1297299793 This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise

The United Arab Emirates plans to test two million people, or about 20 of the population, for the novel coronavirus over the next two months after the infection rate climbed again following the lifting of restrictions, a government spokespe...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Heavy-duty masks may be neededThe World Health Organization WHO is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a let...

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,...

ANALYSIS-Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule

The prospect of President Vladimir Putin staying in the Kremlin until 2036 does not seem to be deterring buyers of Russias high-yielding sovereign bonds as investors focus on economic fundamentals and political stability rather the risk of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020