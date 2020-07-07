Left Menu
Modicare Limited recognized as India's 5th Best Mid-size Company to Work for by Great Place to Work®

Modicare Limited, one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies, has been recognised in the top five among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:14 IST
Modicare Limited. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Modicare Limited, one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies, has been recognised in the top five among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The recognition is a testament to the rich culture of the organization that values respect, transparency, collaboration and empowerment. Modicare is the third company of Modi Enterprises, after Indofil Industries Limited and Godfrey Phillips India that has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and reflects the commitment of the group towards its employees.

The awarding organization, Great Place to Work® Institute, is the 'Global Authority' for creating, sustaining and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM. Over 1000 organizations applied for this assessment and after months of rigorous screening, only the best made the cut. The study represents the voice of more than 21 lakh employees across 21 plus industries. Modicare has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all the employees and has excelled in the five dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry.

"This is a moment of pride for me and everyone who is a part of this Modicare family to be recognized by the Great Place to Work®. Modicare, as an organization, is based on the concept of Samirness which is centred around a Greek word called Meraki - whatever you do, do it with love and creativity. We believe in love, care, and giving back to our people & the community and these are our guiding values which have brought us this far and will continue to take us to greater heights," commented Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare Limited. "This is a testimony to our high performance and high trust culture that we have built over the years in line with our Founder's vision. It is also a testimony to our strong sales momentum which over the last four years has catapulted our business more than ten times. Even during these COVID times, we have been able to actually edge past our pre-COVID topline & bottom-line numbers significantly," said Rahul Shanker, Chief Operating Officer, Modicare Limited, while commenting on this recognition.

To combat COVID-19 pandemic, Modicare, being a people-first company took various measures to ensure the safeguarding of their employees, physically and mentally. From weekly townhalls and COVID insurance to doctor on call facility and internal campaigns around mental health, Modicare's HR team took all the extra steps for the welfare of their employees. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

