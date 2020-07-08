Left Menu
Eurofins, the World Leader in Bio-analytical Testing, Launches ViroSure-19, One of the Most Accurate, Safest, and Fastest COVID-19 Testing Solution in India

BANGALORE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Clinical Genetics is accredited by NABL & approved by ICMR to perform COVID-19 RT-PCR based testing (ViroSure-19).

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:43 IST
BANGALORE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Clinical Genetics is accredited by NABL & approved by ICMR to perform COVID-19 RT-PCR based testing (ViroSure-19). Eurofins new facility in Peenya, Bangalore is dedicated to Virology testing. Eurofins India has taken steps to support community by starting COVID-19 testing. The ViroSure-19 test helps clinicians to detect the presence of COVID-19 in human respiratory samples. This diagnostic test offers fast detection of infection and facilitates emergency medical aid to patients before it is too late. Coming from a multinational brand, known for its accuracy and reliability in clinical diagnostics, ViroSure-19 is a sure bet in COVID-19 diagnosis. Today, COVID-19 test is ray of hope to millions of people across the globe and an effective solution like ViroSure-19 becomes a powerful armor to defeat the virus spread.

According to the Eurofins Clinical Genetics BU Head, Mr. Sudhanshu Srivastava, "Eurofins laboratories are fully operational to support patients & families through COVID testing & counseling". The ViroSure-19 is real-time multiplex PCR to detect SARS-CoV-2 in the most efficient way possible. Within a quarter, the team worked rigorously with specialists across organizations team of scientists on building the right test and contributing scientific excellence in infectious disease testing. Eurofins, has been a very established company with regard to testing services for over 35 years. Eurofins India is now well-prepared to deliver COVID-19 testing across the country. Always recognized for the reliability and accuracy indexes of their products, ViroSure-19 has been thoroughly examined by the Eurofins R&D team. As accredited by NABL and approved by ICMR, the ViroSure-19 provided precise results throughout the final testing period. Dr. Sam Balu, Asst. Lab Director, Eurofins Clinical Genetics, said, "I am expecting a break in the cloud amidst this pandemic situation and hoping for ViroSure-19 diagnosis to help save lives." It will hence help reduce the risk of community spread of the virus amongst Indian metropolitan cities, detect COVID-19 positive cases precisely, and contribute to the fight, the world is pursuing against the global pandemic. Eurofins Clinical Genetics services based on NGS including Exome testing & prenatal testing remain functional throughout lockdown period to serve patients. Eurofins Clinical Genetics has also developed SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing studies supporting various research organizations to develop preventive strategies against novel corona virus.

About Eurofins Pioneering in food, environment, pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostics, cosmetic products testing solutions and genetic testing Eurofins remains the global leader with its superior industry standards in quality, accuracy, affordability, and global presence. The number of testing facilities has reached as large as 800 in 50 countries and fast expanding to many more locations. Started as Eurofins Scientific in 1987, the company started to grow with a mission of contributing to a safer and healthier world and never looked back after 2002. Due to unprecedented times, the company's objectives have been directed towards drawing scientific experience to develop a range of SARS-CoV-2 tests in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. To know more about COVID-19 testing at Eurofins India, please connect via mail at salesecgi@eurofins.com or give them a call at +91-95135-20807/ +91-806722-3200. For details, please visit: https://www.eurofinsclinicalgenetics.co.in/ PWR PWR

