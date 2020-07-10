Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. market's audit watchdog gives gloomy forecast for quality bookkeeping at U.S.-listed Chinese firms

The comments by William Duhnke, chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), comes as the latest in a series of statements in response to pressure from the White House and lawmakers to reduce the perceived risks Chinese companies pose to U.S. investors. "I have been actively engaged with the (Big Four accounting firms) about how, in the absence of access, do we make sure staff can ensure audit quality of U.S.-listed Chinese companies," said Duhnke, who sat on a virtual SEC panel on the topic with other U.S. regulatory authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 01:09 IST
Top U.S. market's audit watchdog gives gloomy forecast for quality bookkeeping at U.S.-listed Chinese firms

An official with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) accounting oversight arm on Thursday said it sees "no prospects" of being able to properly do its job overseeing disclosures and preventing accounting fraud in China, amid ongoing consideration by the Trump administration of how to stave off the possible investor risk. The comments by William Duhnke, chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), comes as the latest in a series of statements in response to pressure from the White House and lawmakers to reduce the perceived risks Chinese companies pose to U.S. investors.

"I have been actively engaged with the (Big Four accounting firms) about how, in the absence of access, do we make sure staff can ensure audit quality of U.S.-listed Chinese companies," said Duhnke, who sat on a virtual SEC panel on the topic with other U.S. regulatory authorities. "We must trust and verify, but we have no ability to verify in China, and no prospects to do so on the horizon."

The SEC has been locked in a decade-long struggle with the Chinese government to inspect audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, and its accounting arm is still unable to access those critical records, it has said. The PCAOB, which was set up by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act and is overseen by the SEC, is tasked with policing the accounting firms that sign off on the books of the nation’s listed companies. Its problems with Chinese audit quality have been festering since 2011, when scores of Chinese companies trading on U.S. exchanges were accused of accounting irregularities.

Chinese authorities have long resisted audit papers leaving China, making it hard for U.S. regulators to check the quality of audits of Chinese companies. But a bill passed by the U.S. Senate which, if signed by President Donald Trump, would require U.S.-listed foreign companies to disclose levels of government control. It would also require that Chinese companies comply with U.S. oversight of their audits or potentially face being delisted.

Chinese firms accounted for about a third, or some $279 billion, of funds raised globally via IPOs in the past five years. About half of that was offshore of China, mostly through New York and Hong Kong floats. Amy McGarrity, the chief investment officer at the Public Employees' Retirement Association of Colorado said that investors should have access to "ample" disclosures, but was worried restricting listing of Chinese companies could harm U.S. capital markets and force investors to private markets. (Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington and Echo Wang in New York, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

Thousands staged a sit-down rally in Belgrade on Thursday to object to any reimposition of coronavirus curbs and to voice opposition to the government, an even-tempered protest that contrasted sharply with riots in the past two days. Simila...

U.S. military needs to take 'hard look' at Confederacy symbols, base names, top general says

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a hard look at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue even as President Donald Trump has ru...

Hawks make Miller first female G League GM

The Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate became the first team in the league to hire a woman as a general manager after promoting Tori Miller to the post with the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday. Miller, who was named the Skyhawks assistant g...

West Bengal objects to Centre's directive on holding final- year exams in September

The West Bengal higher education department on Thursday objected to the advisory of the central government, asking universities and other academic institutions to compulsorily conduct final-year examinations by September-end In a letter to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020