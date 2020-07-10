Left Menu
'Make in India': Artificial Intelligence Company, AiBridge ML, Adds Handwriting and Image Recognition Capabilities to AiMunshi, the Popular Financial Document Automation Tool

HYDERABAD, India, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Founder & Chief Data Scientist of AiBridge ML, Mr. Prajnajit Mohanty, announced addition of Handwriting & Image Recognition capabilities to their Financial Document Automation tool, AIMunshi.

HYDERABAD, India, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Founder & Chief Data Scientist of AiBridge ML, Mr. Prajnajit Mohanty, announced addition of Handwriting & Image Recognition capabilities to their Financial Document Automation tool, AIMunshi. It is notable that AIMunshi is a 'Make in India' Deep Learning based Intelligent Financial Documents Automation tool from AiBridge ML. "Addition of deep learning based Handwriting & Image recognition capabilities to AiMunshi will enable us to offer augmented features to diversified industries. It will help them to operate in contactless manner and automate their routine work during current COVID-19 pandemic. Industries like education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing etc. will be benefitted immensely and we are committed to help Indian industries to use AI & Machine learning," said Mr. Mohanty.

Many USA and Australian healthcare, pharma and retail companies have already realized considerable financial and operational benefits using AiMunshi and yielding real, tangible ROI faster. AiMunshi processes orders and invoices automatically, reducing accounts payable costs while improving both the accuracy and the speed of data extraction from various sources or emails directly. It is capable of automatically interpreting the relevant information and fields within a PDF or image-based invoices and order, or in emails in real-time.

Intelligent features of AiMunshi: • Contactless Orders & Invoices processing • Provides End to end automation of orders & Invoices • Extracts all Required info & Data from PDF and emails • Generates needed Output data format to backend • It is flexible, available On-cloud, On-premise, or Hybrid • Performance Dashboard • Provides Analytics Reporting About AiBridge Ml Pvt Ltd Founded in Feb, 2019 by Senior Technology Leaders with combined experience of 84 years in IT, AiBridge ML Pvt Ltd develops innovative Enterprise Solutions in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Augment Reality and Robotic Process Automation. Aibridge ML released AI powered deep learning based tool for Financial Document Processing Automation, AiMunshi in Sep 2019. They currently have 30+ Senior Data Scientists with combined experience of more than 70 years. Currently, Aibridge ML is offering their solutions in USA, Australia, Canada & India. Company website: www.aibridgeml.ai AiMunshi Product website: www.aimunshi.ai PWR PWR

