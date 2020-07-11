Chandigarh University Is Offering Unique 'Computer Science & Business Systems' Engineering Programs in Collaboration With India's Top IT Company TCS

Chandigarh, India, July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4 years Undergraduate Engineering Program offers exposure in advanced computer technologies along with learning of management sciences, humanities and human values With changing times, the academic learning all over the world is also witnessing paradigm shift towards the inter-disciplinary approach where students undergo study of courses which has syllabus cut-across the traditional barriers of disciplines. To keep pace with the changing dimensions, Chandigarh University has also joined hands with top notch industry giants to offer such cutting-edge elite programs to the Indian Youth so that their career prospects can be enhanced. It is in this context that Chandigarh University is offering an unique engineering program in the field of 'Computer Science & Business Systems' which offers blended learning opportunity to the students. The 4 year Under-Graduate degree is being offered in joint collaboration with India's top IT Company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The entire course curriculum of the program has been designed by TCS and which is aimed to ensure that the students graduating from the program not only know the core topics of Computer Science but also develop an equal appreciation of humanities, management sciences and human values. The students are exposed to emerging topics such as Analytics, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things etc. to make them industry ready at the end of four years of study. This curriculum has been approved by the Executive Committee of AICTE and is available in the AICTE drop-down menu of nomenclatures for engineering course. Chandigarh University, Mohali has signed a MOU with TCS to offers CSBS program to the students under which TCS will support Chandigarh University by training and developing the university faculty for the subjects offered in the program, organising guest lectures by expert practitioners from the industry, and by engaging in continuous assessment of the students. Additionally, TCS will also offer internship to selected number of students who are undergoing this program and involve them in meaningful projects to provide first-hand exposure to the real-life business problem.

"TCS has a long history of partnering with academia to create industry relevant course" said Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, Global Vice President, Human Resources, TCS. He further added that, "Though this program, we are confident to develop bright, committed and ethical Computer Science graduates to address the future human resource needs of Indian IT industry in the era of Business 4.0". Prof. (Dr.) R S Bawa, Vice Chancellor said that, "This tie up with TCS will be benefit the students in enhancing their employability skills by making them capable of using latest computer technology in developing business management system". Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FFiGGC2aFc PWR PWR