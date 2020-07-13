2020 India Online Edition of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky® to Focus on New Skills Needed in a Vuca World

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Ecott, lead off as early sponsors MUMBAI, India, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 India Edition of House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women will be held online on Sept 16, 2020 with a focus on the skills and best practices to cope in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world and enabling business back to growth despite the challenging times we live in. PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Ecott are taking the lead as early sponsors of this edition of the summit. The 2020 India Edition is the fifth annual India edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® but the first to be conducted online. The day will feature the best practices for success, leadership with special insights into diversity & inclusion across industries via keynote addresses, panel discussions and online question and answer sessions with participants. Participating Companies can learn from the latest experiences of India and the world's leading companies.

The 2020 India Edition is led by a team of 25 C-suite leaders Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison world; Dr Lisa Coleman, SVP - Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation, New York University; Kaushik Mitra, VP and CFO, PepsiCo India; Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, India, Tata Consumer Products; Avishkar Mehrotra, Chief People Officer, Walmart India; Mohit Anand, Managing Director, Kellogg India and South Asia; Madhulika Mathur, Co-Founder, Weddingsutra.com; Alex von Behr, President vBA Consulting, Senior Advisor, House of Rose Professional and former Global Chief Customer officer, Unilever; Julie Lewis, Best-selling author and Resilience expert; Niranjani C., CFO India, The Hershey Company; Pramod Agarwal, former CFO Global Hair Care, Procter & Gamble; Brian Peters, former Mr. Universe and Financial sales expert; and Ranu Gupta, leadership development expert, executive coach and Board advisor. Tina Bagalke, Chief Global Diversity and Engagement Officer, PepsiCo commented, "Diversity has been a part of PepsiCo's DNA since our founding in 1965, and today raising the bar on talent and diversity is a central pillar of our winning culture. We know that our success depends on having a workforce that reflects PepsiCo's broad-range of consumers, customers, and communities. That's why we work every day to ensure that our team is empowered and free to bring their true selves to work and why our brands , through initiatives like Championing Female Farmers and closing the crop gap or initiatives like Doritos Rainbow, we celebrate our values of diversity and inclusion. It's also why PepsiCo is deeply proud of our relationship with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky, as it works to enable more women and diverse talent to reach the pinnacle of their careers." Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, said, "Diversity is at the heart of our business. We are making good progress in unlocking the full potential of our leaders with equal access to development and opportunity. Our business is pleased to be a partner of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which will give participants an opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, and define the interventions that are further required, as we go forward." Hiten Sheth, Managing Director, Knitex Ecott commented, "Diversity & inclusion are core to the our business. We are delighted to be a sponsor for the 2020 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and look forward to learning from the best practices of other companies and reapplying them within our own Company and contributing towards the advancement of gender diversity in India." Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for Companies to learn and build sustainable strategies to unlock the full impact of a diverse and inclusive workforce. Our 2020 India Online edition has been curated to specifically equip organizations with the best practices for success in this new VUCA world and respond with agility to these new realities." Coca-Cola is a World sponsor of the summit. PepsiCo is a Platinum sponsor. Ecott is a Gold sponsor. Additional sponsor and participating company slots are now open. ENACTUS and NHRDN (The National HRD Network Mumbai Chapter) are the Network Partners for the 2020 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky. For details please visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® operates across the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company owns Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women as well as Dream Job International® and CEOSmith®. For sponsorship/news media/participation inquiries contact: Anthony A. Rose House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

