Nigeria: Tallest building of Abuja, World Trade Centre catches fire

A section of the World Trade Centre, the tallest building in Abuja, Nigeria, has been gutted by fire, according to a news report by Vanguard.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be identified. Firemen are currently putting in all efforts to put out the fire.

Spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Ugo Huan said that personnel of the service was immediately drafted to the scene and they succeeded in putting out the fire.

The general manager, operations at the center, Ibukun Adeogun, confirmed the outbreak in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the fire, which he described as minor, has already been put out adding that there was no cause for alarm, as there were no significant damages recorded.

"In a building like this, you fight the fire from inside; you can see the trucks are not doing anything. The little incident happened on the penthouse of the building, " he said.

Operations manager of World Trade Centre, Emmanuel Etuk said that it was the first time such an incident would be recorded at the center adding that everyone was calm at the moment as the fire had been put out.

"When incidents like this occur you allow the experts to do their jobs, after, investigations are carried out, then they can advise, "he added.