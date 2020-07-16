Left Menu
5G India Leadership Virtual Forum 2020 - Will Create Platform to Define Why 5G Will be the Catalyst for Devices & Automation Industry

Supported by Industry Partner MediaTek, the 3rd Edition 5G India Leadership Virtual Forum 2020 is scheduled on 21st July, 1600 - 1730 hrs IST and it will play a significant role in defining why 5G will be the catalyst for devices & automation industry. Keeping a vision of digital transformation in view across technology industry spectrum - 5G India Leadership Virtual Forum 2020 will congregate key decision makers and C-level representatives from mobile operators, smartphone manufacturers, smart devices, wearables, OEM's & smart homes automation industry partners and Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:50 IST
- Event Hosted by Konnect Worldwide Business Media NEW DELHI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India is at the forefront of a digital revolution powered by increasing broadband and internet penetration, exponential data uptake, the Government's focus on digitalisation and increasing trend of technology adoption across industries. This revolution is likely to generate new growth avenues as 5G is all set to overtake 4G in India and become a key driver for Digital India Initiatives by 2021. Supported by Industry Partner MediaTek, the 3rd Edition 5G India Leadership Virtual Forum 2020 is scheduled on 21st July, 1600 - 1730 hrs IST and it will play a significant role in defining why 5G will be the catalyst for devices & automation industry.

Keeping a vision of digital transformation in view across technology industry spectrum - 5G India Leadership Virtual Forum 2020 will congregate key decision makers and C-level representatives from mobile operators, smartphone manufacturers, smart devices, wearables, OEM's & smart homes automation industry partners and Govt. of India to discuss industry challenges and identify opportunities to address them together. The forum will deliver deep insights into how the devices, wearables, smart homes automation and solution providers are preparing to be 5G Ready as well as how they are optimising their current solutions and services. "MediaTek is pleased to be a part of the 3rd Edition 5G India Leadership Virtual Forum 2020 and we are looking forward to an insightful discussion, on how 5G and AI will change the dynamics of various industries. MediaTek has always been at the forefront in bringing futuristic technologies for consumers. Our first 5G modem was unveiled in 2019 and we were the first chipset company, globally, to launch an integrated 5G SoC. Since then, we have been consistent in offering advanced and latest technologies such as MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset family. Considering our legacy and experience in 5G & AI powered technologies, this is a great platform to share insights on the market landscape in India and discuss the way forward," said Mr. Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director Marketing & Communications, MediaTek India.

"5G technology will significantly amplify the socio-economic development of the nation. Backed by 5G, the advent of newer technologies such as IoT, M2M, AR, and VR, etc. will help turn 'Digital India' into a reality. One of the greatest transformations will be a potent combination of 5G and AI that will inexplicably revolutionize the way consumers operate smart home devices. With 5G and related technologies, the Indian smart home market is expected to be around $6 billion by 2022, a two-fold increase from $3 billion estimated in 2020, according to Statista. Globally, that number is expected to reach $53.45 billion by 2022. We are delighted to be a part of 5G India Leadership Virtual Forum 2020; the panel will congregate insights about the positive impact of 5G and changing dynamics, identifying avenues which can usher the capabilities among the industry players and end-users at large," said Mr. Vivek Yadav, Senior Vice President, Havells. "Every cellular generation era change be it from 2G to 3G or 3G to 4G (QWERTY to Touch-based Android or iPhones), we have seen significant inflection point in the smart devices' form-factor and how we interact with them. With the transition to the 5G era, we expect the 5G to unlock real-time low-latency and high bandwidth AI, Cloud prowess to change how we use and interact with our devices. This will enable a wider variety of newer interactive mechanisms leveraging voice, gesture, and intelligence driving novel foldable or rollable or wearable form-factors. Forums like 5G India Leadership Virtual Forum 2020 offer a platform for the leading minds in the industry to get together and highlight key growth areas, different use-cases, commercialization practicalities and offer recommendations to overcome roadblocks for realizing the massive 5G potential," said Mr. Neil Shah, Partner & Vice President, India, Counterpoint.

Mr. Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, Konnect Worldwide Business Media, says "We are delighted & upbeat to present India's first & only virtual platform in #2020 on 5G technology - 3rd Edition 5G India Leadership Virtual Forum 2020 to the industry fraternity. The forum will help in strategizing a strong vision of 5G landscape in India. This is an ideal virtual platform to bring the key influencers and decision makers on a single platform. 5G is not only about Networks - Smart devices, Wearable's and Smart Homes Automation will play a significant role in making 5G a success in the Indian context." About Konnect Worldwide Business Media: Konnect Worldwide Business Media is India & SAARC's leading live business media events company that engages people and enriches businesses worldwide. We at Konnect provide the industry across the world with Telecom & Information Technology platforms that bring together buyers and sellers from around the world, through a portfolio of content led conferences & seminars and exhibitions, webinars, corporate events & briefings and powerful coaching & training programs. Our conferences are major industry gatherings focusing on strategy, innovation, technology & customers and our trade exhibitions are marketplaces for global business.

For further information, please visit: www.5gindiasummit.com PWR PWR.

