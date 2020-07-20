Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manya - The Princeton Review Launches Global Admissions Fair With Universities Representatives From Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and US

Any doubts or apprehensions about studying abroad, especially during the current scenario, will be addressed by Manya experts and university representatives. Students will be able to leverage the platform for: • Expert Guidance • Profile Evaluation • Course Selection • Application Assistance • Scholarships & • Visa Assistance Aradhana Mahna, MD of Manya Education, says “We are pleased to announce the 1st edition of Virtual Global Admissions Fair bringing study abroad aspirants and international universities on a common platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:38 IST
Manya - The Princeton Review Launches Global Admissions Fair With Universities Representatives From Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and US

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India Manya–The Princeton Review, a leading study abroad company in India specialising in international admissions consulting & standardised test preparation is holding the Virtual Global Admissions Fair’20 on 26th July, from 1 pm to 6 pm. More than 30+ universities will be participating from top international study destinations including Canada, UK, Germany, Australia & US. The Virtual Global Admissions Fair will be a unique opportunity for study abroad aspirants to learn all about the latest policies & universities' updates, visa updates, admissions requirements, standardised tests, scholarships & fee waivers, post-study work rights and above all job opportunities. Any doubts or apprehensions about studying abroad, especially during the current scenario, will be addressed by Manya experts and university representatives.

Students will be able to leverage the platform for: • Expert Guidance • Profile Evaluation • Course Selection • Application Assistance • Scholarships & • Visa Assistance Aradhana Mahna, MD of Manya Education, says “We are pleased to announce the 1st edition of Virtual Global Admissions Fair bringing study abroad aspirants and international universities on a common platform. In the current scenario, when all of us are witnessing an influx of government policies, student visas & admissions updates from all over the world, this platform will enable students to meet one–on-one with representatives ensuring their study abroad dream is intact.” Some of the well-known universities such as North-Eastern University, University of Cincinnati, Colorado State University, State University, Kent State University, Grand Valley State University, Pittsburgh, Northern Arizona University, Middlesex UniversityLondon, Dublin City University, Nipissing University, Mount Allison University, ISC Paris Business School, Yorkville University, Audencia Business SchoolFrance and many others are participating. Students seeking admission to the world’s most reputed universities can register themselves for this Virtual Global Admissions Fair. Post registration, students will receive an invite link to join the fair on the scheduled time.

Click here to Register About Manya Education Manya Education Private Limited (MEPL) offers end-to-end education-related services encompassing test preparation, admissions consulting services, English language training, career assessment and international internship opportunities for study abroad aspirants. Founded in 2002, Manya holds an impeccable track record of enabling more than two lac students to accomplish their study abroad dreams. Manya has formed long-lasting global alliances with several market leaders in the education industry in order to maximise the benefits of its large service portfolio. Their list of esteemed partners and affiliations includes – The Princeton Review (TPR), Cambridge University Press (CUP), Admissionado, and British Council to name a few. Manya has also forged 600+ partnerships with international universities.

https://www.manyagroup.com/ PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur: Market volunteers to monitor COVID-19 outbreak norms

Nagpur, Jul 20 PTIAround 180 trade associations under the Nagpur Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce have appointed volunteers to ensure social distancing norms are being followed in markets and shops are being sanitised regularly, a senior functi...

Sterling hits $1.26; recovers from 20-day low vs stronger euro

The pound rose above 1.26 on Monday and recovered from an early-morning, 20-day low against the stronger euro, but investors remained bearish as the bleak economic outlook and Brexit risks weighed on the currency.Since Friday, European Unio...

COVID-19 testing of plane, ship wastewater can be valuable contact tracing tool, study says

Testing of aircraft and cruise ship wastewater upon arriving at their destination for the genetic fragments of the novel coronavirus can be a valuable tool to prioritize clinical testing and contact tracing among disembarking passengers, ac...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, euro zone bond markets hold out hope for recovery fund; stocks higher

The euro and euro zone bond markets held out hope European Union leaders would strike a deal on a recovery fund for the blocs pandemic-ravaged economy on Monday, while the regions stock markets inched cautiously higher as talks paused.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020