Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unisys Stealth(identity)™ launched to provide strong security to enterprises

Stealth(identity) strengthens defence against identity fraud by establishing trusted and irrefutable identities of individuals across multiple physical and digital channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-07-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 08:53 IST
Unisys Stealth(identity)™ launched to provide strong security to enterprises
Stealth(identity) leverages trusted, verified identities to ensure that an organisation is dealing with an actual person – the one they claim to be. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) 2.0 and Stealth(identity) 2.7, the latest versions of the company's biometric identity management software. Stealth(identity) is highly scalable and brings flexible biometric authentication and strong security to enterprises of any size, while the SaaS offering means protection capabilities are available either on-premises or in the cloud.

Stealth(identity) strengthens defence against identity fraud by establishing trusted and irrefutable identities of individuals across multiple physical and digital channels. It also provides comprehensive control of biometric management processes and the flexibility to adapt to and leverage advancements in technology to consistently stay ahead of cybercriminals.

Identity theft has proven to be particularly problematic during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, more than 124,000 complaints regarding fraud schemes related to COVID-19 have already been filed from consumers, with nearly half (48%) saying they lost money in a scam. And according to the 2020 Unisys Security Index™, the longest-running snapshot of consumer security concerns conducted globally, identity theft ranks as the top area of concern for consumers both globally and in the U.S.

"The world is dealing with a crisis of unprecedented proportions, as both businesses and consumers have had to balance health concerns with the rapid shift to working remotely, while simultaneously facing a dramatic rise in cyberattacks," said Chris Kloes, vice president, Unisys Security Solutions. "As a result, identity management is more important than ever and Stealth(identity) gives clients a simplified, cost-effective way of combating identity fraud by using biometrics to accurately and irrefutably verify identities – resulting in greater security and convenience."

Stealth(identity) leverages trusted, verified identities to ensure that an organisation is dealing with an actual person – the one they claim to be. The adaptive, risk-based authentication simplifies security policies and works with existing infrastructure, leading to a lower total cost of ownership in managing the full lifecycle of identities from identity proofing through authorisation, all using a single platform. It also supports single sign-on capabilities to add a layer of biometrics-based protection to applications for e-commerce, banking, transportation and any application within the enterprise that leverages biometrics for authentication.

Stealth(identity) SaaS supports fingerprint, face, voice and iris recognition as well as behavioural biometrics, with the ability to integrate new biometric modalities in the future. When combined with the strength of other security portfolio offerings – such as Unisys Stealth® micro-segmentation software to quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise – Stealth(identity) is an essential component of a zero-trust security solution.

Unisys biometric technology facilitates authentication – not surveillance. Unisys biometric systems are designed to establish trust and determine access, whether to a building, an aeroplane, or a protected asset in the cloud.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leeds defender Berardi out for up to nine months after ACL tear

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi faces up to nine months on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Sundays 3-1 win at Derby County, the Championship second-tier club have said. The 31-year-old Swi...

West Bengal Governor urges Mamata to give up 'confrontation', work for people

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give up confrontation and work together for the people of the state by following the Constitution and rule of law. Urge MamataOfficial to give up Confr...

Man, woman jump off building in Delhi's Dwarka, admitted to hospital

A woman and a man allegedly jumped off from the 4th floor of a building in Delhis Dwarka on Monday, said the Delhi Police. Both of them have been admitted to a hospital and are in an unconscious state. They jumped off from a building in Dwa...

Livestock birth-management firms placed on market for sale

Two livestock birth-management firms enabling New Zealand farmers to be among the most productive primary producers in the world has been placed on the market for sale.Cattle pregnancy testing company Ultra-Scan was established in 1994 to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020