Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piramal Critical Care announces strategic partnership with US-based pharmaceutical outsourcing facility - Medivant Healthcare

Piramal Critical Care (PCC) today announced a strategic partnership with US-based pharmaceutical outsourcing facility, Medivant Healthcare, to help address the severe shortage of injectable drugs in hospitals across the United States.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:56 IST
Piramal Critical Care announces strategic partnership with US-based pharmaceutical outsourcing facility - Medivant Healthcare
Piramal Critical Care. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Piramal Critical Care (PCC) today announced a strategic partnership with US-based pharmaceutical outsourcing facility, Medivant Healthcare, to help address the severe shortage of injectable drugs in hospitals across the United States. Piramal Critical Care has a marketing and sales team with a strong footprint across the United States, serving nearly all hospitals and surgical facilities nationwide. Through this partnership, PCC and Medivant Healthcare will work together to distribute single-dose injectable drugs in approved states for COVID-19 patients that have fallen dangerously short in supply.

"In the last few months with the disruption caused by the pandemic, we have observed that there has been an acute shortage of certain key injectable drugs in the US. Our partnership with Medivant Healthcare will leverage our robust nationwide US marketing and distribution capabilities that will enable supply of single-dose injectable products to critical and sensitive markets for immediate use," said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Critical Care, said, "We are happy to enter an important partnership with Piramal Critical Care amidst a global healthcare crisis," said Founder and Director of Medivant Healthcare, Viraj Gandhi. "Coupling our focus on producing critical shortage medications with PCC's extensive market reach, I am confident that together we will play an integral role in helping hospitals across the country alleviate these acute drug shortages."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours SPO-DOPE-WADA-LD NDTL Jolt for Indian sports WADA extends NDTL suspension by 6 months New Delhi, Jul 22 PTI In a massive jolt to Indias Olympic preparations, the World Anti-...

UK: Labour pays damages to whistleblowers over anti-Semitism

Britains opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued the party for defamation over an anti-Semitism dispute. The seven former employees appeared on a BBC investigative program last year loo...

Cong paid over Rs 12 cr to its candidates to meet Delhi poll expenses: EC submissions

The Congress paid over Rs 12 crore to its candidates to meet expenses in the Delhi assembly polls held earlier this year, according to submissions by the party before the Election Commission. In its part election expenditure statement sub...

EXCLUSIVE-Novavax execs could get big payday even if vaccine fails

One of the leading U.S. firms developing a coronavirus vaccine, Novavax Inc, has awarded executives stock options that could pay out tens of millions of dollars even if its efforts fail.Novavax CEO Stanley Erck and three other executives wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020