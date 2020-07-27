Left Menu
Development News Edition

Culturist and Social Activist Sundeep Bhutoria is Releasing a New Book Titled 'Calcuttascape: Musings of a Globetrotter' Which is Available on Amazon for Pre-orderSRM University AP: Students Creating

The book is published by Pan Macmillan India and the foreword has been written by writer Kunal Basu and a brief introduction on the blogs by Jaya Bachchan. “I find Sundeep Bhutoria’s blogs interesting as it gives the reader a glimpse into the journey of a boy from a small town in Rajasthan to the wider world: a world that has given him the scope to take forward his interest in community and artistic causes; a world that has gone beyond the boundaries of his own country and established him as keen social worker and cultural catalyst,” - Jaya Bachchan.

PTI | Calcutta | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:50 IST
Culturist and Social Activist Sundeep Bhutoria is Releasing a New Book Titled 'Calcuttascape: Musings of a Globetrotter' Which is Available on Amazon for Pre-orderSRM University AP: Students Creating

Calcutta, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) The book, which grew out of his regular blogs and columns consist of more than 100 selected articles which touched upon a variety of topics - from travel and food to customer services and lifestyle, from art and heritage to environment and gender equality. The book is published by Pan Macmillan India and the foreword has been written by writer Kunal Basu and a brief introduction on the blogs by Jaya Bachchan.

“I find Sundeep Bhutoria’s blogs interesting as it gives the reader a glimpse into the journey of a boy from a small town in Rajasthan to the wider world: a world that has given him the scope to take forward his interest in community and artistic causes; a world that has gone beyond the boundaries of his own country and established him as keen social worker and cultural catalyst,” - Jaya Bachchan. The articles talked about the pressing issues of the day, grand, luxurious sojourns, the many stalwarts the author met in his line of work. Few of the issues he wrote about are issues affecting the average Indian as a citizen or a consumer, from local topics that concerned Kolkata to universal issues that affect us all, whether we live in Delhi or Dubai, Bombay or Brussels.

“It is a sheer pleasure to read Sundeep’s blogs that are just as vibrant as the world we imagine it to be. Part diary, part reminiscence, part observations on things big and small, part character sketches they are testimony to the kind of cosmopolitanism that in the past had created the necessary dynamism to connect the city to the world. From food to cinema, charity to wildlife, he keeps us engaged in a journey that after a while seems just as effortless as marks of the author’s pen,” - Kunal Basu. “The topics that I discussed in my blogs/columns struck a chord with the readers, and their feedback, in turn, prompted me to write on matters germane to our daily lives and happenings. While the column started a decade back, many of the issues are as pertinent today as they were then. Before I knew it, seven years had passed me by, as my busy schedule kept pushing it back. Finally, when the Coronavirus pandemic slowed down our lives and forced us into lockdown, I got down to sifting through all the columns and putting together this book which I have dedicated to the Lockdown," - Sundeep Bhutoria.

About the Author Sundeep Bhutoria is a social and cultural activist working in the field of social welfare, international cultural operation and the promotion of Indian arts. He contributes to various newspapers and magazines as a columnist and has written four other books. The author has also delivered lectures and presentation in eminent universities across the world including New York University, Oxford Business College, University of Turin and Moscow University to name a few. Image: Sundeep Bhutoria with Jaya Bachchan PWR PWR

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt has taken adequate steps to handle COVID-19 cases, says HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said the AAP government has taken adequate steps like increasing the number of ambulances, augmenting the capacity of helplines, ramping up testing facilities, and creating plasma banks to handle the COVID-19 cas...

Online LSAT-India 2020 Exam Completed Successfully For Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Results in Mid-August

27th July 2020, Sonipat The First ever fully Online, Remote-Proctored and AI-Enabled LSAT--India 2020 Test has been successfully completed today on 26 July for admission to the Jindal Global Law School JGLS. Started on 19 July, LSAT--India ...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...

Six absconders held in J-K's Poonch

Police have arrested six absconders, including a woman, who were wanted in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The six had been evading arrest for 6-13 years, they said.Several police teams conduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020