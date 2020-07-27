Left Menu
Development News Edition

Culturist and social activist Sundeep Bhutoria is releasing a new book titled 'Calcuttascape: Musings of a Globetrotter' which is available on Amazon for pre-order

The book, which grew out of his regular blogs and columns consist of more than 100 selected articles which touched upon a variety of topics - from travel and food to customer services and lifestyle, from art and heritage to environment and gender equality.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:41 IST
Culturist and social activist Sundeep Bhutoria is releasing a new book titled 'Calcuttascape: Musings of a Globetrotter' which is available on Amazon for pre-order
Sundeep Bhutoria with Jaya Bachchan. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The book, which grew out of his regular blogs and columns consist of more than 100 selected articles which touched upon a variety of topics - from travel and food to customer services and lifestyle, from art and heritage to environment and gender equality. The book is published by Pan Macmillan India and the foreword has been written by writer Kunal Basu and a brief introduction on the blogs by Jaya Bachchan.

"I find Sundeep Bhutoria's blogs interesting as it gives the reader a glimpse into the journey of a boy from a small town in Rajasthan to the wider world: a world that has given him the scope to take forward his interest in community and artistic causes; a world that has gone beyond the boundaries of his own country and established him as keen social worker and cultural catalyst," - Jaya Bachchan. The articles talked about the pressing issues of the day, grand, luxurious sojourns, the many stalwarts the author met in his line of work. Few of the issues he wrote about are issues affecting the average Indian as a citizen or a consumer, from local topics that concerned Kolkata to universal issues that affect us all, whether we live in Delhi or Dubai, Bombay or Brussels.

"It is a sheer pleasure to read Sundeep's blogs that are just as vibrant as the world we imagine it to be. Part diary, part reminiscence, part observations on things big and small, part character sketches they are testimony to the kind of cosmopolitanism that in the past had created the necessary dynamism to connect the city to the world. From food to cinema, charity to wildlife, he keeps us engaged in a journey that after a while seems just as effortless as marks of the author's pen," - Kunal Basu. "The topics that I discussed in my blogs/columns struck a chord with the readers, and their feedback, in turn, prompted me to write on matters germane to our daily lives and happenings. While the column started a decade back, many of the issues are as pertinent today as they were then. Before I knew it, seven years had passed me by, as my busy schedule kept pushing it back. Finally, when the Coronavirus pandemic slowed down our lives and forced us into lockdown, I got down to sifting through all the columns and putting together this book which I have dedicated to the Lockdown," - Sundeep Bhutoria.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was the second Black student to attend her local public high school the first was her older sister. If elected in November, she will be the first...

AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug

AstraZeneca will pay up to 6 billion to Japans Daiichi Sankyo under the drugmakers second multi-billion dollar oncology collaboration to develop and market a new type of targeted cancer treatment.The British drugmaker has been bolstering it...

Mian Abdul Qayoom's detention under PSA not to be extended after Aug 6: J-K admin tells SC

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that the detention of Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, under the Public Safety Act PSA, will not be extended after August 6. A bench heade...

South Africa records 17 000 excess natural deaths: SAMRC report

A South African Medical Research Council SAMRC report has revealed that by the second week of July, the country had recorded 17 000 excess natural deaths.This is a 59 increase compared to previous years. The weekly death reports have reveal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020