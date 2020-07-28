Left Menu
Nature has recovered from the wounds inflicted by us; let us not mess up again. This World Nature Conservation Day lets pledge to save Mother Earth

Our world has been going through interesting times. A generation that has grown up believing 'time is money' and that these are the only two scarce resources in the world has now experienced sitting at home for months, twiddling their collective thumbs with nothing to do with their time and no avenue to pursue the growth of their wealth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 09:48 IST
Croma Reboot. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 28 (ANI/Mediawire): Our world has been going through interesting times. A generation that has grown up believing 'time is money' and that these are the only two scarce resources in the world has now experienced sitting at home for months, twiddling their collective thumbs with nothing to do with their time and no avenue to pursue the growth of their wealth. As we take hesitant steps towards resuming normal life, it is perhaps a good opportunity to look at the lessons from the months-long lockdown.

Business consultants, soothsayers and assorted other people who make living foretelling events are already proclaiming that the world will henceforth be divided into pre-COVID and post-COVID eras. Stepping out of the mundane debate of the future of malls and the relative virtues of online versus offline shopping, let us look at the impact the lockdown has had on our environment.

Perhaps the only positive stories in the media over the last few months have been around the lower pollution rates and other such positive developments on the environmental front. While humans stayed into battle an unseen foe, Nature took its course and started reclaiming what is rightfully theirs. Animals walked along the usually congested thoroughfares to show us that this is their world too; green areas have increased, rivers have cleaned-up, the air is clearer and some say even the hole in the ozone layer has repaired itself.

The fresh air we are breathing, the clean waters of the Yamuna and the Ganges we are seeing in Facebook and Instagram pictures, the clearing up of the skies we are observing and last but not the least, the reclaiming of human spaces by wild species that we are witnessing have established two things beyond doubt: 1) Human activity has, indeed, had a hugely deleterious impact on the environment and

2) Nature is extremely resilient and is capable of repairing itself given a little time. The environmental damage skeptics have been proved wrong by emerging evidence of what human economic activity has done to the environment; at the same time, the lazy majority which defended its inaction saying that things are already gone too far and can't be reversed has been administered a rude shock by the visible effect of just a few weeks of reduced human activity.

This lockdown has not only given Nature time to work its wonders but has also offered humans the luxury of time to introspect, reflect and discuss with each other they need to lower the demands we place on our natural resources. Given that many believe that even the COVID pandemic is the outcome of human avarice in some manner, the urge to not be like "them" can be a potent force for the good in the post COVID times. Croma has been one of the few brands in India to actively encourage responsible consumption choices by lucrative discounts on resource-efficient home appliances, offering doorstep pick-up of e-waste, and educating customers on the consequences of the choices they make, with periodic campaigns.

They have even been planting a tree for every gadget that is deposited in their 'e-care' bucket. This program is now in its fourth year and over one lakh trees have been planted in various reforestation projects as a result of this program. On World Conservation Day - the July 28th of Croma, in partnership with TOI, will be handing out saplings to shoppers at its stores against a pledge to look after these saplings and be responsible in all their consumption choices.

So head over to the nearest Croma store, pick up a sapling, and contribute in a small way to return what we have borrowed from Nature. If you wish to be part of this drive from the comfort of your home, Croma has got you covered too. Shop for your favorite gadgets on www.croma.com and Croma promises to plant a tree in your name against your purchase. Let's ensure that we value the bounty we have been blessed with and pledge to build a sustainable future for our children. Let's pledge to save Mother Earth. Let's Conserve Today for a Brighter Tomorrow!

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

