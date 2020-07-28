Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prerna V Arora joins hands with Aftab to produce DHUNDH, a psychological horror film. After Pari, she is all set to take on another genre of horror.

The psychological horror film is produced by Mandiraa Ent and Aftab's And Nin's Mount Zen Media, in association with Prerna V Arora.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:08 IST
Prerna V Arora joins hands with Aftab to produce DHUNDH, a psychological horror film. After Pari, she is all set to take on another genre of horror.
DHUNDH - EVIL HAS AN ADDRESS, YOUR MIND. Image Credit: ANI

The psychological horror film is produced by Mandiraa Ent and Aftab's And Nin's Mount Zen Media, in association with Prerna V Arora. After announcing two films - Iti and Rosie; Mandiraa Entertainment now joins hands with Nin and Aftab Shivdasani's Mount Zen Media for their next film, DHUNDH - EVIL HAS AN ADDRESS, YOUR MIND

Prerna V Arora, who is known for producing successful and well-acclaimed films, has in the past ventured into the horror genre with Pari. Dhundh will mark her foray into the psychological horror genre. It's the first collaboration between these two production houses and also the first film to be co-produced by the recently launched Mount Zen Media, spearheaded by Aftab Shivdasani and his wife, Nin Dusanj Shivdasani.

The film is a psychological horror film, with a love story interwoven. The cast of the film would be announced soon. "We want to pick the best stories and back the right content under Mandiraa Entertainment. It has reflected in the films that we've announced so far. I feel very little has been done in the horror space in India, which is why Dhundh excites us. It's an engaging and nail-biting psychological horror film. I'm very glad to associate with Aftab and can't wait to take this on floors," said Prerna V Arora.

"With our new venture Mount Zen Media, we want to develop content that is cutting edge, contemporary, and appealing and associate with people who share the same vision. I really liked Dhundh, when it was narrated to me and I'm glad that Prerna shares the same thoughts. Having enthusiastic and hard-working producers like Keyur and Sanjeet, it's going to be an exciting journey with Mandiraa Ent," said Aftab Shivdasani. "We are very excited to announce our first film in the genre of horror. The film is intelligent and will have the audience captivated throughout. It is a pleasure to partner with Prerna and Mandiraa Entertainment to see our vision come to fruition as a team. Working with youngsters and fresh minds like Kussum & Rishabh we look forward to bring the audience a contemporary, innovative, and cutting edge horror film," commented Nin.

The film is expected to go on floors by October 2020 and release in the first half of 2021. Dhundh - Evil Has An Address, Your Mind is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Mount Zen Media in association with Prerna V Arora, and produced by Nin Dusanj Shivdasani, Aftab Shivdasani, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D. Saraf, Keyur Pandya, Sanjeet S Yermal and Girish Johar.

This story is provided by Mandiraa Entertainment. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Rehana Fathima approaches SC against Kerala HC order

Rehana Fathima, controversial activist from Kerala, has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Kerala High Court order denying her anticipatory bail in the case related to a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body. Fathima ...

Court asks Centre to re-examine decision to shift NIT to Sumari

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the Centre to re-examine its plan to set up a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology in Sumari in Pauri district, saying the decision suffers from the vice of irrationality. A PIL has r...

SC refuses to interfere with the transfer orders of CBI DSP Bassi

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to interfere with the transfer orders of CBI DSP AK Bassi, who was investigating officer in the corruption case against the agencys former special director Rakesh Asthana, from Delhi to Port Blair alleging ...

Nissan expects second straight year of red ink amid outbreak

Nissan reported a 285.6 billion yen 2.7 billion loss for April-June, as the Japanese automaker sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic and it struggled to recover from the loss of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn. Nissan Motor Co....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020