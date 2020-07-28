NIVEA India Achieve their Very First Virtual Guinness World Records® Feat

The unique record was set on 23rd July, 2020 through a live stream where 119 men from different parts of the country participated Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) NIVEA MEN, the complete male grooming brand, has added another feather to its cap with a new and one-of-a-kind, virtual Guinness World Records® feat. The record created was for the title, “Most People Washing Their Face Online Simultaneously” on a live stream where 119 Indian men participated with the newly launched, NIVEA MEN Acne Face Wash. In the wake of the current global pandemic where hygiene is of paramount importance, the participants enthusiastically rose to the challenge and washed their face for a minute, making a new virtual Guinness World Records® feat for the skincare brand. Another unique aspect of the record was that the participants were men from across the country, who were invited to take part in this challenge. The live online activity which had Guinness World Records® judge and select media in attendance to witness the record attempt, received an overwhelming response from the online community. Nowadays men, especially in this current lockdown, are trying out new things while experimenting with their looks, grooming and wellness. They are no strangers to skin problems especially acne but believe that dealing with acne involves a complicated and lengthy skin care regimen and thus do not indulge in a skincare routine. Taking cognizance of this, NIVEA MEN decided to spread the word on how with their new revolutionary Acne Face Wash, men are just one minute away from pimple free, awesome skin. The Guinness World Records® feat would further help amplify the awareness of hassle-free skincare for men.

Additionally, the new NIVEA MEN Acne Face Wash also helps in removing impurities and excess oil from skin, while ensuring a long-lasting, clean and refreshing skin. Speaking on the achievement, Sachin Killawala, Marketing Director, NIVEA India said, "We are excited to receive this certification from Guinness World Records®. This global recognition strengthens our commitment to NIVEA MEN’s mission of making men’s skin care easier and quicker. This accomplishment, especially in such unprecedented times, showcases that nothing can stop us from trying to make our customers happy with the best of skincare products." Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records®, said, "We would like to congratulate NIVEA India and all the participants on this new world record achievement. We are also happy that this was NIVEA India's very first world record and hope it sets a precedent for more in the future. I am happy to say, NIVEA India, you are Officially Amazing.” About Beiersdorf AG Beiersdorf AG is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality skincare products and has over 135 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has approximately 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of more than 7.2 billion euros in fiscal year 2018. The Beiersdorf product portfolio is characterized by strong, globally leading skincare and personal care brands such as NIVEA – the world’s number one skincare brand* – Eucerin, Hansaplast, and La Prairie. They impress millions of people around the world every day with their innovative and high-quality products. The extensive portfolio is complemented by other renowned brands like Labello, Aquaphor, Florena, 8X4, Hidrofugal, atrix, Maestro, and Coppertone. Beiersdorf’s wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, another globally leading manufacturer in its field, supplies self-adhesive products and system solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers. For more information, please go to www.beiersdorf.de. * Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2018. Image 1: Neil George - Managing Director, NIVEA India Pvt. Ltd. Image 2: Participants for the Guinness World Records attempt by NIVEA India for 'most people washing their faces online simultaneously' Image 3: Guinness World Records Certificate to NIVEA India PWR PWR