Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIVEA India Achieve their Very First Virtual Guinness World Records® Feat

The unique record was set on 23rd July, 2020 through a live stream where 119 men from different parts of the country participated Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) NIVEA MEN, the complete male grooming brand, has added another feather to its cap with a new and one-of-a-kind, virtual Guinness World Records® feat.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:53 IST
NIVEA India Achieve their Very First Virtual Guinness World Records® Feat

The unique record was set on 23rd July, 2020 through a live stream where 119 men from different parts of the country participated Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) NIVEA MEN, the complete male grooming brand, has added another feather to its cap with a new and one-of-a-kind, virtual Guinness World Records® feat. The record created was for the title, “Most People Washing Their Face Online Simultaneously” on a live stream where 119 Indian men participated with the newly launched, NIVEA MEN Acne Face Wash. In the wake of the current global pandemic where hygiene is of paramount importance, the participants enthusiastically rose to the challenge and washed their face for a minute, making a new virtual Guinness World Records® feat for the skincare brand. Another unique aspect of the record was that the participants were men from across the country, who were invited to take part in this challenge. The live online activity which had Guinness World Records® judge and select media in attendance to witness the record attempt, received an overwhelming response from the online community. Nowadays men, especially in this current lockdown, are trying out new things while experimenting with their looks, grooming and wellness. They are no strangers to skin problems especially acne but believe that dealing with acne involves a complicated and lengthy skin care regimen and thus do not indulge in a skincare routine. Taking cognizance of this, NIVEA MEN decided to spread the word on how with their new revolutionary Acne Face Wash, men are just one minute away from pimple free, awesome skin. The Guinness World Records® feat would further help amplify the awareness of hassle-free skincare for men.

Additionally, the new NIVEA MEN Acne Face Wash also helps in removing impurities and excess oil from skin, while ensuring a long-lasting, clean and refreshing skin. Speaking on the achievement, Sachin Killawala, Marketing Director, NIVEA India said, "We are excited to receive this certification from Guinness World Records®. This global recognition strengthens our commitment to NIVEA MEN’s mission of making men’s skin care easier and quicker. This accomplishment, especially in such unprecedented times, showcases that nothing can stop us from trying to make our customers happy with the best of skincare products." Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records®, said, "We would like to congratulate NIVEA India and all the participants on this new world record achievement. We are also happy that this was NIVEA India's very first world record and hope it sets a precedent for more in the future. I am happy to say, NIVEA India, you are Officially Amazing.” About Beiersdorf AG Beiersdorf AG is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality skincare products and has over 135 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has approximately 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of more than 7.2 billion euros in fiscal year 2018. The Beiersdorf product portfolio is characterized by strong, globally leading skincare and personal care brands such as NIVEA – the world’s number one skincare brand* – Eucerin, Hansaplast, and La Prairie. They impress millions of people around the world every day with their innovative and high-quality products. The extensive portfolio is complemented by other renowned brands like Labello, Aquaphor, Florena, 8X4, Hidrofugal, atrix, Maestro, and Coppertone. Beiersdorf’s wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, another globally leading manufacturer in its field, supplies self-adhesive products and system solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers. For more information, please go to www.beiersdorf.de. * Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2018. Image 1: Neil George - Managing Director, NIVEA India Pvt. Ltd. Image 2: Participants for the Guinness World Records attempt by NIVEA India for 'most people washing their faces online simultaneously' Image 3: Guinness World Records Certificate to NIVEA India PWR PWR

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru to have Rs 5,000 crore Lifesciences Park

The much-awaited Bengaluru Lifesciences Park, will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with an aim to give impetus to bio-economy of the state by providing required infrastructure to industry players, the Karnataka government said on Tues...

COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

Hospitals in Puducherry should soon be able to accommodate 10,000 coronavirus patients as steps were on to post additional doctors and other staff for them, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday. The government had already requested...

Depp lawyer says Amber Heard lied during tabloid libel case

Johnny Depps libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard was wrapping up Tuesday, with the stars lawyer insisting Depp had never hit a woman and branding Heard a compulsive liar. The Pirates of the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe pushed global equities lower and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs.Senate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020