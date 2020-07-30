Left Menu
Announcement of New Education Policy is a visionary and game-changing reform which will make India a global knowledge superpower, says education fraternity of Punjab

"Today India has witnessed one of the biggest reform being undertaken by Modi government which will transform & overhaul the Indian education system forever; providing student-centric, flexible and skill-oriented quality education to the youth of India," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Vice-President, Education Promotion Society of India (EPSI) and Chancellor Chandigarh University.

Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Satnam Singh Sandhu, Vice-President, EPSI and Chancellor Chandigarh University. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] July 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): "Today India has witnessed one of the biggest reform being undertaken by Modi government which will transform & overhaul the Indian education system forever; providing student-centric, flexible and skill-oriented quality education to the youth of India," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Vice-President, Education Promotion Society of India (EPSI) and Chancellor Chandigarh University. Union Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the much-awaited New Education Policy-2020 which got a cabinet nod earlier during the day. Education fraternity comprising of Private Universities, Representative Bodies of Un-Aided Colleges & Institutions PUTIA & PUCA welcomes the announcement of New Education Policy-2020 (NEP) by the Modi government and termed the reform as visionary & game-changer which will take India to become the global knowledge superpower.

"The implementation of New Education Policy-2020 will make Indian Higher Education offer more flexibility to the students which will make them globally competitive," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University while giving his views on the New Education Policy. "With the announcement of New Education Policy-2020, the decades-old rigid Indian education system will undergo complete overhaul as it will offer more flexibility, outcome-based higher education, student satisfaction, enhance technology skills which will boost employability for youth, promote quality research & innovation being undertaken by Indian Higher Institutions," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

"Due to the absence of globally competitive and quality higher education in India, brain drain has been a consistent phenomenon from decades where the best of youth talent goes to western or developed nations in pursuit of opportunities. Implementation of New Education Policy will act as a catalyst to make Higher Education Institutions of India globally competitive which will ultimately lead to retaining of Indian Youth Talent in the country itself," he added. "The New Education Policy is a student-centric policy which aims at developing a flexible and integrated structure for students. NEP-2020 is built on the foundational pillars of 'Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability' and will focus on the development of core capacities and employability skills of the youth," said Dr Anshu Kataria, President, PUCA.

"NEP-2020 will help in strengthening the Indian Education System and will address the key issues like providing greater autonomy to Higher Education Institutions who are delivering Quality Academic Learning, laying emphasis on Teacher Training, allocating funds to boost Research & Innovation, promoting the use of technology to provide greater access of higher education and laying emphasis on skill-based education," he added. "The key highlight of the New Education Policy-2020 is that the professional education will now be considered as an integral part of higher education which means imparting skill-based education to boost employability amongst the Indian Youth," said Dr Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, President PUTIA.

"The New Education Policy-2020 lays a strong foundation for the growth of Higher Education Institutions as the government proposes to establish multi-disciplinary institutions which will provide flexible academic curriculum, allowing study of inter-disciplinary subjects, giving multiple exit options to the students," said Jagjit Singh, President, BEd Colleges Federation, Punjab. "The formation of National Research Foundation is a visionary step towards encouraging the Higher Education Institutions of India to take Research & Innovation and allocating the necessary funds to the Universities & Colleges from both Private & Government sector," said Manjit Singh, Vice-President PUTIA.

"Thrust on Faculty Training & Development, Promoting Talent by laying a strong & dedicated career path for the teachers are some of the key issues that the New Education Policy-2020 aims to address which will directly benefit the students as they will receive the best of the talent imparting quality education to them," said Charanjit Singh Walia, President Nursing Colleges Association, Punjab. The announcement of New Education Policy-2020 was also welcomed by Polytechnic Association, S Rajinder Dhanoa; President, Punjab Unaided Degree Colleges Association (PUDCA), S Sukhmander Singh Chatha; ITI Association, S. Nirmal Singh, President ETT Federation; S Sukhmander Singh Chatha, President, Punjab Unaided Degree Colleges Association (PUDCA); Vipin Sharma, Confederation of Unaided Colleges Association; Anil Chopra, Confederation of Punjab Unaided Institutions; Jasnik Singh, BEd Association, PU; Dr Satwinder Sandhu, BEd Association GNDU Colleges.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

