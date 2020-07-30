10 Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court of India Appointed as Honorary Adjunct Professors & Distinguished Professors of Legal Practice To Teach at Jindal Global Law School

30 July 2020, Sonipat: The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University has taken an extraordinary initiative to appoint ten distinguished Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court of India as Honorary Adjunct Professors of Law and Distinguished Professors of Legal Practice. JGLS has launched a new and path breaking initiative under the aegis of the LEAD Programme (Lawyering Excellence for Advocacy Development). The objective of the LEAD Programme is to inspire outstanding law students through teaching and learning experiences led by distinguished legal practitioners that will help them consider joining the legal profession with a special focus on litigation with a view to joining the bar and the bench. Each Senior Advocate will teach one specialized law course. The Senior Advocates who are part of the LEAD Programme are: 1. Mr. Gourab Banerji, 2. Mr. Sidharth Luthra, 3. Mr. Gaurav Pachnanda, 4. Mr. Mohan Parasaran, 5. Mr. Sajan Poovayya, 6. Mr. Ritin Rai, 7. Dr. Surat Singh, 8. Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, 9. Mr. Parag Tripathi, & Ms. Neelima Tripathi, Advocate, Supreme Court of India 10. Mr. R. Venkataramani The vision of the LEAD Programme, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor. O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean, Jindal Global Law School said was to "identify some of the most outstanding members of the legal profession to teach a course to the senior students of law, with a view to educating and inspiring them. The larger purpose of this effort is to instil in the minds of budding lawyers an imagination to become part of the legal profession with a stronger focus on legal practice and litigation. At a time when the legal profession is seeking outstanding talent for being part of the litigating bar and the judiciary, we need to reimagine the existing paradigm of legal education. We need to focus on creating a new generation of lawyers who are prepared to accept the challenges of legal profession are are willing to be part of it by making this as a preferred choice after the legal studies." Each Honorary Adjunct Professor will teach a 1-credit course on an advanced area of law and legal practice. The courses will span over a period of 8 weeks starting from 5th September 2020 (Teachers; Day). According to Professor (Dr.) Sreejith S.G., Professor of Law and Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School, "the courses taught by the Honorary Adjunct Professors will become the mainstay of JGLS'LEAD Programme which is going to be launched from Fall 2020. The LEAD Programme aims to further the School's commitment to provide its students the legal imagination which has highest constitutive and professional potential". The LEAD Programme in general creates an opportunity for the students of JGLS to be taught by leading practitioners from the legal profession which include senior counsels, and eminent litigators. The courses taught by the Senior Counsels will be 1-credit (15 hours) elective courses which will be held online for two hours every weekend for 8 weeks. The courses will be open only for the graduating batch of 2021. Professor Sreejith S.G. explained that "the reason for limiting the courses by the Senior Counsels to the graduating batch is that students take these course at a stage when their knowledge of substantive law, which can be obtained in a law school framework, is at its maximum". Apart from the academic and intellectual outcomes the association with the Senior Counsels would bring, adds Professor C. Raj Kumar, "we are also motivated by the need to recognize and honour their outstanding contributions to the field of law, legal practice and for advancing the cause of legal profession and public service. Their passion, commitment, and dedication to the practice of law, especially their contribution to promoting excellence in legal education will be truly inspiring for the students of JGLS"

