MX Player's short video app 'MX Takatak' is home to the largest number of 1 Mn+ digital influencers - Including Jannat Zubair, Nisha Guragain, GimaAshi

Indian youth have taken the world by storm, showcasing their myriad talents to both India and the world, with the emerging medium of the short video.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:23 IST
MX Takatak. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 1 (ANI/Mediawire): Indian youth have taken the world by storm, showcasing their myriad talents to both India and the world, with the emerging medium of the short video. To support this new wave of innovation, MX Player's short video app 'MX TakaTak' has emerged as the hottest new destination for content creators, providing a world-class home-grown platform that brings together India's short video frenzy users and short-form content across genres such as dialogue dubbing, comedy, gaming, DIY, food, sports, memes and many more.

Currently, MX Takatak hosts the largest number of one million-plus digital influencers including audience favorites such as Jannat Zubair, Nisha Guragain, and GimaAshi, who have all chosen to be a part of this large community. Within weeks of launch, MX Takatak has emerged as the preferred platform of choice for content creators across categories, be it nano micro and macro-influencers who put in a lot of creativity and hard work into their videos, bringing alive their dreams.

Every content creator on the platform gets access to a wide variety of content creation tools like a well organized and exhaustive background music library, advanced beautification tools, new & innovative effects/filters, sound mixing, voice-over recording, and much more. MX Takatak has truly Every content creator on the platform gets access to a wide variety of content creation tools like a well organized and exhaustive background music library, advanced beautification tools, new & innovative effects/filters, sound mixing, voice-over recording and much more.

MX Takatak has truly raised the bar for mobile-first content creation tools within the app, which has opened a new world of endless possibilities for its influencers. The brand believes that the key to succeeding in this space is empowering creators with the best tools to unleash their creativity and then find the right fit for the content with the appropriate audience community i.e. giving a personalized feed to all its users.

"India's millennials consume video more than any other form of digital content on a daily basis. MX has always been at the forefront of innovation in this space and has now extended this to the short video, which helps this mass of creative talent pave their way to unleash their skills, increase interaction with their followers, and scale the heights of fame and eventual fortune. Our youth wanted a home to satiate their diverse content creation & consumption needs and MX TakaTak is a part of our effort to empower this incredibly talented & relentless generation to create & enjoy 'micro-moments' that would power the next big wave of digital content consumption in the Indian market," said Karan Bedi, MX Player CEO. A recent eMarketer forecast says India is likely to overtake the US in terms of time spent on digital videos in 2020. Currently, adult Indians spend over two hours daily watching digital videos, which will go up to 2 hours 21 minutes by the end of the year. The rise of the short video is a major contributor to this growth.

"With MX TakaTak, we want to give content creators and digital enthusiasts a fun space to experiment and build their own success stories. Our vision is to create a community that empowers hundreds of millions of Indians with a set of tools to express themselves freely. We're already home to over 1Mn content creators and have received great feedback from our users. We are now looking forward to welcoming new talent and more influencers in the weeks to come; we'd like to help them hone their talent and inspire them to have a career as a digital influencer," elaborated Vivek Jain - COO at MX Player. MX Takatak already has 30 million plus video uploads and enjoys a 4.3 Star Rating on Google Play. On iOS, it ranks number one in the top free apps category.

Watch the promo here: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTak_YT Download MX TakaTak Now: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

