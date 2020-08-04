Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to Inaugurate the Global Virtual Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University

August 4th, 2020: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building (IIHEd) present to the world a truly global conference on 6th and 7th August, 2020 on ‘Reimagining and Transforming the University: Confluence of Ideas during and beyond the COVID-19 Disruption’ in partnership with 6 Global Education Networks - Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Coimbra Group of Brazilian Universities, Laspau (A Harvard University affiliated network), the STAR Scholars Network, Qatar Foundation. This conference comes right after the launch of the National Education Policy 2020 which aims to Reimagine and Transform the future of Education and Universities of India. Honourable Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Government of India, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ would be inaugurating this conference in the esteemed presence of Professor (Dr.) D.P. Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), and Professor (Dr.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

This event will also be graced by the presence of eminent leaders of the Indian Higher Education Landscape - Professor (Dr.) Virander S. Chauhan, Chairman, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Professor (Dr.) Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Professor (Dr.) Bhushan Patwardhan, Vice Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC). The conference will bring together 80+ thought leaders from 6 continents and 15 countries across 15 Thematic Panel Discussions, 4 Keynote Addresses, and 2 Special Dialogues including a special panel led by women leaders from universities.

Key Highlights • This conference will witness 80+ Thought leaders from 6 continents and 15 Countries • There will be 15 Thematic Panel Discussions, 4 Keynote Addresses, and 2 Special Dialogues including a special panel led by women leaders from universities • It will bring together on a single platform - Union Education Minister, UGC Chairman and Vice Chairman, NAAC Chairman, AICTE Chairman, AIU Secretary General • Representation from over 55 Universities and Colleges across Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Qatar • JGU has partnered with 6 Global Education Networks - Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Coimbra Group of Brazilian Universities, Laspau (A Harvard University affiliated network), the STAR Scholars Network, Qatar Foundation. • Nearly 40 Present and Former Vice Chancellors, Provosts, Rectors, Presidents, Founding Deans and Directors will be speaking at this conference.

• Over 20 themes related to Universities and Higher Education across the world will be discussed at this conference. • There will be presence of Senior Leadership from National, Regional and International organizations including Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), International Association of Universities (IAU), Times Higher Education (THE), Society for Transnational Academic Research (STAR) Network, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Qatar Foundation.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) said that, "We are extremely excited to bring together 80+ Thought leaders from 15 countries across 2 days to create some very thought-provoking dialogues to re-imagine and transform the idea of a University. With the current COVID-19 Pandemic, it is very important for leaders of higher education from across the globe, come together to re-define the future of universities, which will impact the life of students, academics and nations. This global conference is hosted right after the launch of India's National Education Policy 2020, which has outlined a vision statement, Therefore, at JGU we wanted to be play an instrumental role in creating such a platform. We are truly humbled by the support of our Education Network partners in India and around the world who helped us accomplish the creation of this forum in such little time." Academics from over 55 Universities and Colleges across the world with nearly 40 Present and Former Vice Chancellors, Provosts, Rectors, Presidents, Founding Deans and Directors will be present to discuss the future of global higher education. This conference will also see senior leadership from multiple National, Regional and International organizations including Dr. Joanna Newman, Chief Executive & Secretary General, ACU, Dr. Francisco J. Marmolejo, Education Advisor, Office of the Chairperson, Qatar Foundation, Professor (Dr.) Uttam Gaulee, President, Society for Transnational Academic Research (STAR) Network, Mr. Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, Times Higher Education (THE), Mr. Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). This conference aims to bring to India a truly global experience with speakers from Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Qatar. One will get an opportunity to hear from, and even interact via question and answer sessions at the end of each panel with highly accomplished academics from some leading universities across these countries including BITS Pilani, Boston College, Cornell University, Harvard University, Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad, Jawaharlal Nehru University, The University of Chicago, The University of Sydney, McGill University, Pace University, University of Arizona, University of Cambridge, University of Delhi, University of Melbourne, University of New South Wales, University of Oxford, University of Sao Paulo, University of Wollongong, Yale University, York University.

The themes of discussions have been very thoughtfully designed to understand the transformation of universities required in times of the COVID-19 Pandemic and after. Over 20 themes will be discussed across the sessions to cover a wide range of topics including ‘The Future of Universities in Asia’, ‘Women's Leadership at the University’, ‘The Future of Internationalization: Implications for India’, ‘Digital Transformation of Higher Education, Diversity, Inclusion’ and ‘Social Justice as the University Mission’ and ‘Educational Leadership, Institutional Resilience and Innovative Initiatives’. Keynote addresses will be given by some eminent change-makers and renowned academics from around the world - Professor (Dr.) Simon Marginson, Professor of Higher Education, University of Oxford, Professor (Dr.) Philip G. Altbach, Founding Director & Research Professor, Center for International Higher Education, Boston College, and Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India.

This conference will conclude with a very special Valedictory Session which will have a special Keynote Address and Founder’s Day Lecture by Professor (Dr.) Richard Levin, President Emeritus, Yale University to honour Shri O.P. Jindal, in whose memory this University was established. This session will also be graced by the esteemed presence of the JGU Chancellor – Mr.Naveen Jindal. This session wall also witness the presence of Dr. Joanna Newman, Chief Executive & Secretary General, Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). This virtual event is expected to be 2 days of intellectual deliberations with global leaders of higher education reimagining the idea of a university and future transformation in higher education during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

