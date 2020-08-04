Left Menu
Edtech venture GlobalShala aims to cultivate design thinking, entrepreneurship, and innovation to solve global challenges highlighted in United Nation's SDGs through the launch of their 'Superhero U' competition with prizes worth $90,000

The Superhero created should address all these questions and more Talking about the competition, Anushika Jain, Founder & CEO, GlobalShala, said, "Taking inspiration from the United Nations, we are trying to nurture entrepreneurial creativity to address surrounding critical sustainability challenges around the world.

Edtech venture GlobalShala has recently announced the launch of their one-of-a-kind 'Superhero U' competition with an aim to allow students to gain valuable knowledge through the experience of designing social change by designing a superhero. It encourages the focus on global issues highlighted in the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals and paves the way for a new generation of responsible and sound leaders as social entrepreneurs who are passionate about solving a real-world challenge.

Across countries, the winners for the same will be awarded prize money worth $90,000 which includes scholarships, global travel, internship opportunities, gift cards, and electronic gadgets. GlobalShala has introduced this unique competition where individuals are to invent a 'Superhero' that essentially takes on universal challenges and strives to make the world a better place. In today's complex, global society, the demand for innovative and creative problem-solving has never been greater.

The competition has opened its doors wide for creativity and has allowed candidates to bring out the sociopreneur in them and catalyze their creative thinking and innovation to design their own hero in posters, comic strip, video, or video game formats featuring their hero to solve a global problem. Moreover, GlobalShala has shattered the eligibility criteria and kept the competition open to many, split into 2 categories- Junior (up to 18 years) and Senior (18 years- 25 years). The Superhero U competition has also permitted any form of submission, whether it is individual or group-led.

