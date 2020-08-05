Left Menu
Development News Edition

VisionRI led consortium shortlisted for AfDB funded capacity building project in Rwanda

Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) has invited proposals to provide the consulting services for carrying out capacity building to women informal cross border traders under the project entitled ‘Inclusive Cross Border Trade Capacity Development’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:12 IST
VisionRI led consortium shortlisted for AfDB funded capacity building project in Rwanda
Image Credit: World Bank.org

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, in a joint venture with Green Growth Solutions and in association with Fate Consultancy (as sub-consultant) has been shortlisted to provide consultancy in a major Cross Border Trade (CBT) project in East African country Rwanda. The project aims to address the challenges of CBT in Rwanda and enhance cross border trade, through developing a National Cross-Border Trade Strategy in a six-month period.

As per the proposal, three districts in the Eastern Province of Rwanda namely Nyagatare, Bugesera, and Kirehe bordering with Uganda, Burundi, and Tanzania, respectively, have been selected for implementation of the project through eight cooperatives per district. The overall objective of the project is to build the capacity of women informal cross border traders at the individual, institutional, and environmental so as to increase their exports to EAC (East African Community) markets and beyond.

"While the full potential of cross-border trade is phenomenal, it has not yet been fully harnessed due to a number of constraints including the cost and time of crossing the borders, inadequate or unsuitable infrastructure; lack of information, inadequate skills and finance which hinders traders and producers to better realize export opportunities; among others," said the background note of the project. The CBT in Rwanda is largely unorganized and informal. The farmers and small traders often cross the border on foot or formally in trucks to export agriculture products such as livestock, meat, and dairy products, processed food, and manufactured goods e.g. cement, beauty products, and beverages. The capacity-building project is a component of the 208 km Multinational Road Project in the region.

"Capacity building of formal and informal women traders living along the multinational road project will bring a revolutionary change in the region. If planned and executed properly, the project will act as a developmental benchmark in Africa and help Rwanda to score on several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set up by the United Nations. We have the required expertise of carrying out such projects and confidant to bag the assignment," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director of VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd. The company has recently launched an initiative Center of Excellence on Emerging Development Perspectives (COE-EDP) which aims to keep track of the transition trajectory of global development and work towards conceptualization, development, and mainstreaming of innovative developmental approaches, frameworks, and practices.

Besides VisionRI led consortium, five more groups namely African Agribusiness Incubator Network group from Ghana, IRONA Consultants Ltd. from Rwanda, SORWAFFA Ltd. from Rwanda, Tetralink Taylor group, Kenya have also been shortlisted for the project. The expected outputs of the assignment include Training and coaching Plan and Timeframe, Robust Methodology, Training Materials for WICBTs both in English and Kinyarwanda, Training and Coaching Plan for WICBTs, Tools kits/ value addition to WICBTs business and Periodic (monthly) training reports.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Private schools can collect tuition fees, says Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has quashed a government order which prohibited private schools from collecting tuition fees until they reopened, saying such a fiat will force smaller schools to shut down. In a decision on July 31, uploaded on its w...

Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'

From blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells to ceaseless chants of Jai Shri Ram and Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, streets of this temple town got immersed in a religious fervour on Wednesday as the foundation laying ceremony for a Ram Te...

86-year-old man with comorbidities recovers from COVID disease

An 86-year-old man with underlying health conditions has recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from a hospital here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The patient was admitted in Mission Hospital here 18 days ago an...

Militants open fire on security forces in J-K’s Shopian

Militants opened fire on a security forces deployment in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Meanwhile, alert troops detected an IED in Kupwara district of the Union territory, they said.The ultras opened fire o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020