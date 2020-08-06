Left Menu
Development News Edition

$50 million for further rural broadband digital connectivity allocated

“The funding enables Northpower Fibre to extend improved broadband capacity in certain areas around Whangarei, Dargaville and Mangawhai Heads,” Shane Jones said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-08-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 03:45 IST
$50 million for further rural broadband digital connectivity allocated
The first project utilising the $50 million will provide approximately 380 households and businesses in Northland with access to Ultra-fast Broadband. Image Credit: storyblocks

$50 million for further rural broadband digital connectivity has been allocated from the $3 billion infrastructure fund in the COVID Response and Recovery Fund has been announced by Shane Jones, Minister for Infrastructure and Kris Faafoi, Minister for Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media.

The investment will go to boosting broadband access and capacity across most regions of New Zealand, with an emphasis on Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Top of South and Canterbury, secondly, Gisborne, Manawatu-Wanganui, Auckland rural areas and Otago, and thirdly Hawkes Bay, West Coast, Taranaki, Wellington (rural), and Southland.

"This funding is complementary to the $15 million announced on 29 April for new investment in rural network capacity, and aims to continue helping to close the 'digital divide' by providing quality broadband that is more reliable and consistent, especially during times of peak use," Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said.

Shane Jones said that while the $15 million packages focused on upgrading mobile towers that are congested and on 'stop sell', the $50 million digital connectivity package is intended to address rural connectivity issues that arose during the COVID-19 lockdown. In particular, it aims to increase broadband availability in areas where congestion and capacity constraints emerged during the lockdown. This typically occurred in high density rural and urban fringe areas.

Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi said that the focus of the $50 million funding would be on creating new broadband capacity and availability in the areas with the greatest congestion (now and in the future) and would be open to any form of broadband technology. For example, it would utilise additional Ultra-fast Broadband (fibre) where it was economic, and Wireless ISP broadband to fill in capacity gaps and relieve congestion, where that was a more viable option.

The first project utilising the $50 million will provide approximately 380 households and businesses in Northland with access to Ultra-fast Broadband.

"The funding enables Northpower Fibre to extend improved broadband capacity in certain areas around Whangarei, Dargaville and Mangawhai Heads," Shane Jones said.

"This extension will bring Ultrafast Broadband to more Northlanders and will take the pressure off the existing networks in the area, which are experiencing some congestion and capacity constraints," Shane Jones said.

"The Northpower expansion will be a seamless addition to the UFB network, will be managed by Crown Infrastructure Partners and all of the existing policy and regulatory requirements for UFB will apply to it."

"People who live in semi-rural lifestyle areas around towns and cities often experience broadband congestion due to certain technologies not having enough capacity during peak times, which became even more pronounced during the COVID-19 lockdown," Kris Faafoi said.

CIP will run a short process to select partners and solutions which will provide optimal value for the Government funding focused on the highest congestion areas.

"The fund will also be used to top up the Provincial Growth Fund marae digital connectivity programme so that more eligible marae can connect to broadband and have associated hardware installed. The marae programme is seeing incredible demand with over 400 applications now received. This top-up will enable more whanau and hapu to get the benefit of broadband and to continue enabling rural marae in particular to be digital hubs supporting their local communities," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Novavax signs COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Serum Institute

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for t...

Pete Hamill, legendary New York columnist and novelist, dies

Pete Hamill, the self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with New York inspired a colourful and uniquely influential journalistic career and produced several books of fiction and nonfiction, has died. He was 85. Hamil...

Basketball-Loeffler claims 'cancel culture' as WNBA players support Democratic candidate

A U.S. senator who co-owns the Atlanta Dream WNBA team ratcheted up her criticism of the womens basketball league on Wednesday after players wore shirts supporting one of her opponents in Novembers special election. Kelly Loeffler, a Republ...

U.S. Senate's McConnell says the two sides far apart on coronavirus relief

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the White House and Democratic leaders were far apart in talks on the next coronavirus relief legislation.I think both sides want to get to an outcome. Thats the good news. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020