Left Menu
Development News Edition

Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited Launches Ckart - India’s First B2B Ecommerce Platform for Electronics and IT Peripherals Industry

This ensures that Ckart is not just a shopping platform but an ecosystem working towards growth of all businesses in the consumer electronics domain. With almost three decades of industry experience and over 5000 dealers across the country, Creative Peripherals and Distribution limited is a trusted name in the field of IT, Telecom, Lifestyle & Imaging.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 10:30 IST
Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited Launches Ckart - India’s First B2B Ecommerce Platform for Electronics and IT Peripherals Industry

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India With a commitment towards its partners and the growth of businesses across the country, Creative Peripherals is launching a Made in India platform for Indian Businesses – Ckart, which will revolutionise the distribution business in India. Ckart will bring the massive offline distribution strength of Creative Peripherals amassed over the period of three decades, online. This will ensure that businesses across the country will be able to thrive and grow with the support of Ckart. Along with the convenience of ordering products online, the platform also has comprehensive and unique services like Drop Shipment, Customised Price list and marketing assets for the partners company, Brand Training, Loyalty Points and E-warranty. This ensures that Ckart is not just a shopping platform but an ecosystem working towards growth of all businesses in the consumer electronics domain.

With almost three decades of industry experience and over 5000 dealers across the country, Creative Peripherals and Distribution limited is a trusted name in the field of IT, Telecom, Lifestyle & Imaging. Creative Peripherals & Distribution is launching the first truly Indian B2B digital shopping platform Ckart on August 5th, 2020 at 11 A.M. through a Webinar. On the launch, Mr. Ketan Patel (CEO & Cofounder, Creative Peripheral) says, “It’s a proud feeling for us all at Creative Peripherals today. As an organization, we have always worked towards creating an ecosystem which is mutually beneficially for everyone who is a part of it. Ckart is our biggest step towards the same. Ckart is not just a platform for conducting business but to build a community. A community of visionary individuals who want to be a part of the global market while remaining true to their consumers. Global in Vision but local at heart is our motto.” He adds,” We already have a bouquet of over 20 brands. With more and more global brands wishing to come to India, seeing the high-growth potential of this market, we stand at a good vantage point to be the go-to specialist for new brands. The platform would make us more attractive for prospective new brands wishing to enter the market. We have even applied for a process patent for this platform.” Creative Peripherals with the support of their dealers and employees have maintained a flexible & agile supply chain which has time and again fulfilled the dynamic changes of the growing consumer electronics market in India. They have been agile to adapt to all changes that the distribution business constantly demands and in fact have proven themselves to be thought leaders in the same. Associated with some of the top brands not only in India but globally, Creative Peripherals provides more than 3000 products to businesses & individuals across the country through its robust distribution network.

Website: www.ckartonline.com PWR PWR.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SC says Maharashtra govt should also file copy of charge sheets of Palghar mob lynching case before it.

SC says Maharashtra govt should also file copy of charge sheets of Palghar mob lynching case before it....

SC asks Maharashtra govt to apprise it about status of inquiry on role of cops in Palghar mob lynching case.

SC asks Maharashtra govt to apprise it about status of inquiry on role of cops in Palghar mob lynching case....

INTERVIEW-Doping-NZ researchers hail 'breakthrough' with non-targeted test

Researchers at New Zealands Otago University are hailing a breakthrough in the fight against drug cheats with a non-targeted test for designer steroids which they hope can be deployed in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics.Professor Alison He...

Rugby-Perform, win, numbers will take care of themselves - Hurricanes coach

Wellington Hurricanes coach Jason Holland is well aware of the numbers that have been discussed ahead of their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday.If his side inflicts a ninth successive loss on the Chiefs and sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020