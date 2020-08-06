IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is Great Place to Work® Certified

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:29 IST
NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), announced that it has successfully obtained the Great Place to Work® 2020-21 Certification from Great Place to Work® Institute. As the company moves ahead in this rapidly changing environment, it recognizes that diverse teams, inclusive culture and empathy towards employees are critical to drive innovation and remain successful as an organization. IPM India has implemented a progressive 'people-first' strategy and strives to enrich the working environment of its employees. The organization nurtures its talent through varied experiences of challenging roles, cross functional projects and movements, international exposures and learning programs to realize their full potential. IPM India's endeavor has been to consistently create an inclusive, equitable, collaborative, empathetic & high performing organization.

Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India, said, "It is a very proud moment for us to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, for the first time in India. Our people are our true assets and this recognition is a testament to our people centric policies, in line with our cultural transformation journey, to be a future-ready organization. I take this opportunity to thank each one of our employees for their contribution, each day." Expressing gratitude towards employees, Hosne Ara Loma, People & Culture Director, IPM India, said, "We are delighted to be certified as a Great Place to Work® owing to our transformational journey over the last few years. As an organization, we believe in continuously raising the bar and becoming an employer of choice. This recognition reinforces our commitment to respect for diversity and equal opportunity to employees." In unprecedented challenging times like these, IPM India has strived to ensure physical, mental and emotional health and social wellbeing of its employees. Recently, the organization partnered with a fitness company that offers digital workout experiences. IPM India has also been focusing on employee mental health through initiatives like online counselling sessions, via access to an 'always on' helpline. In addition, the organization has been regularly sharing tips, short videos, articles and practical guidance on how to ensure mind fitness. In addition to being Great Place to Work® certified in 2020, IPM India was also recognized by Top Employer's Institute in January 2020. IPM India has also been lauded as the first equal-salary certified company in India, as it was the only organization to achieve EQUAL SALARY certification consecutively in 2018 and 2019.

About Great Place to Work® Institute: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces. Great Place to Work® Institute serve businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents touching more than 10,000 organizations every year. About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited: IPM India Wholesale Trading Pvt. Ltd. (IPM India) is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl, Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Ltd. PWR PWR

