Wellness Programs by Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems to Integrate the Signature Happiness Course and Meditation and Breathing Practices by The Art of Living

• The signature course effectually fosters emotional health • Aims to enhance health and emotional wellness through restorative techniques Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, a company that focuses on integrative and preventive medicine, disease and coaching has recently joined forces with The Art of Living, the brainchild of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Through this association, LCHHS aims to assimilate into its ecosystem the Signature Happiness Course and meditation and breathing practices by The Art of Living to reinstall optimism and recharge the mental health of its clients through life-transforming techniques and meditation. The success and efficacy of Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems with regards to prevention, management, and recovery in patients and clients from all across the globe revolves around the integration of the four pillars of lifestyle, namely balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep, and emotional detox. In the pursuit of adding more to their emotional wellness pillar, LCHHS has joint hands with The Art of Living to integrate the globally accepted and renowned Signature Happiness Course and its meditation and breathing practices into their programs. The three-day course that will be conducted by the skilled teachers from The Art of Living will enable their clients to experience an intensive and structured path. Sudarshan Kriya is based on the principles of science and research and there are numerous studies published in various reputed medical journals proving its effectiveness in improving ones physical and mental health. Additionally, the program will also offer Bi-weekly sessions on Meditation and Pranayama conducted by The Art of Living. It aims to help direct their clients on a journey to evolve and find mental stability, along with the other aspects of coaching with their integrative team of experts happening alongside.

Contemporarily with the entire world undergoing an unanticipated crisis, it has majorly wedged our emotional well-being in many ways than one. In such a circumstance, the Signature Happiness Course by The Art of Living will certainly facilitate in enhancing our mental health. Comprehending the same, the brand is all set to add more value to its emotional health vertical through this initiative. The brand has also been inculcating in its clients the art of meditation and ways to elicit a relaxation response in the body and mind, through the power of yoga and meditation. Emotional health is one of the keystones of all-inclusive wellbeing and the brand is on a persistent endeavor to upgrade its ecosystem of integrative and holistic health by identifying tools that can help strengthen this vertical. Speaking about the association, Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach-Integrative Medicine says, “We have confidence that this integration will add immense value to our client’s health, facilitate them to evolve emotionally, increase the effectiveness of our programs, and give our clients the best of what they really need to feel better and notice improvements in their health. While refining their nutritional requirements, we have comprehended that the majority of them need help with their emotional wellbeing too. Hence, we knew that integrating the Art of Living’s Signature Happiness Course to our programs and encouraging our clients to experience this life-changing course will add a lot of value to their emotional health. In fact, it is for the very first time in India, that an integrative medicine and lifestyle platform has collaborated with the Art of Living to take prevention and recovery of disease to the next level.” Speaking about the association, Prasana Prabhu, Chairman, VVKI, The Art of Living says, "We are delighted to partner with Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems in this initiative. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with their ecosystem of integrative healthcare and with their clients to uplift their emotional and mental well-being to further heights. By taking the LCHHS team through our Happiness Course, we have successfully enabled the brand to procure first hand feel of what the course is all about. This collaboration will further facilitate us in guiding their patients and clients." About Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems Pvt. Ltd. focuses on integrative and preventive medicine, disease and coaching with its team of medical doctors, nutritionists, registered dietitians, yoga therapists, lifestyle coaches, clinical dietitians, emotional and mental health professionals and integrative medicine specialists practicing across the globe. The Company has its main presence across India, Dubai, Middle East, Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. The company's ecosystem includes building sustainable and healthy food chains across India.