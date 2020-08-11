Perpetuuiti secures new funding from Intel Capital to accelerate execution of Av3ar™its Autonomous RPA and AI Ops platform product roadmap

Left Menu
Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE, the market leader in Intelligent Enterprise Automation and Organizational Resiliency Management, announced it has secured follow on funding from existing lead investor, Intel Capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 09:33 IST
Perpetuuiti logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI/Mediawire): Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE, the market leader in Intelligent Enterprise Automation and Organizational Resiliency Management, announced it has secured follow on funding from existing lead investor, Intel Capital. The funding will be used to expand Perpetuuiti's efforts to accelerate product development of its Autonomous RPA, which will help reduce the Implementation timeframes from months and weeks to days.

The additional capital will help Perpetuuiti accelerate its vision to empower customers to intelligently automate end-to-end business and IT processes - bridging the gap between the front and back office with an AI-powered intelligent enterprise automation platform. The capital will advance the company's focus on improving human-to-bot collaboration through attended automation, resulting in enhanced customer experiences and increased employee productivity.

The intelligent enterprise automation platform from Perpetuuiti uniquely enables organization-wide resiliency through digital transformation and cognitive automation, helping enterprises of all sizes to automate their business and IT processes swiftly, seamlessly and non-intrusively. "Never before has there been such a transformative shift in the way we work, with AI enabled software bots changing how people, processes and technology interact for productivity gains. In this environment, our Digital Workforce is arguably more important than ever in driving organizational adaptation and resilience, and our role as a strategic technology partner to our customers in many ways becomes more emphasized," said Sundar Raman, CTO and co-founder, Perpetuuiti.

"This new capital will help us launch our Autonomous RPA platform faster and will position us as a strong partner to our enterprise customers. With autonomous RPA, the implementation timelines and cost will be reduced by about 90 percent, and with our efficient deep-learning bots, the Process Identification and Automation can be achieved very quickly," Sundar Raman added. This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

