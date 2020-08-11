Left Menu
Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App Recognized as the Most Promising App in the News Category at the Digital India Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

LetUp was India's first WhatsApp based Digital Magazine with 3 million subscribers which was transformed into an all-in-one Mobile App. LetsUp App provides fastest updates of happenings across the world, along with updates on jobs, health, relationships and much more on the easiest and fastest growing mobile platforms, Android & iOS. LetsUp App is a product of Hope Technologies, which is promoted by Narendra Firodia, who has a keen interest in investing and promoting upcoming startups.

11-08-2020
Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India LetsUp App, India's first Digital Magazine App recognised as the The Most Promising App under the Special Mention award in the News Category by the Jury of the Digital India Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. The challenge was initiated by Government of India to empower the use of Indian apps amongst its citizens and give Indian tech startups an opportunity & recognition for making the vision of Digital India a reality.

LetsUp App is a free, user-friendly application launched in September 2019, that is a one-stop solution for readers of all categories. An all-purpose infotainment platform, the app provides lightning fast, legit updates from across the globe on topics ranging from affairs on national, international, entertainment & technology news, for all its users. The customisable subscriptions group provides maximum attractive updates on jobs, health, sports etc. on all smartphone platforms like Android & iOS in 3 languages - English, Hindi & Marathi and caters to half million subscribers and are growing everyday. They provide the best engaging information and motivate their readers by updating them with the latest happenings in every industry and nation. Becoming the fastest news provider in local languages in the state, they have also recently earned the title of the Most Promising App in the News Category of the Digital India Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. This challenge was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4th, 2020 and LetsUp App was one of the 7000 participating tech startups from across the country. Thrilled about this recognition, Narendra Firodia, Investor & Founder - LetsUp App says, "It's been a moment of joy having received this recognition. We are a complete Made in India app from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra with distribution of news in 3 languages to 35 countries across the world. With a young team like ours this is truly encouraging and we aspire to grow to a billion downloads. We feel proud to have put Ahmednagar of Maharashtra on the world map and this initiative by the Government is a huge boost. Grateful to all our subscribers for trusting us and to the Government for recognising our efforts. There is a huge demand for good content and my aim is to reach it to the world through our app." Firodia has recently invested in a content creation platform, WYN Studio along with Rahul Narvekar, Pranay Anthwal and Sanjeev Sinha. His vision is to create content and distribute globally in 12 major regional languages in audio, video & text format.

Digital is the way to go and LetsUp App will further broadcast news globally, nationwide and also hyperlocal news and is simultaneously working on creating a completely AI enabled platform. About LetsUp LetsUp is an Infotainment (Information + Entertainment) Platform where you can expect regular updates on National, International & Technology news, Entertainment, Tips & Tricks, Motivation, Lifestyle & much more, that too, Completely FREE! LetUp was India's first WhatsApp based Digital Magazine with 3 million subscribers which was transformed into an all-in-one Mobile App. LetsUp App provides fastest updates of happenings across the world, along with updates on jobs, health, relationships and much more on the easiest and fastest growing mobile platforms, Android & iOS.

LetsUp App is a product of Hope Technologies, which is promoted by Narendra Firodia, who has a keen interest in investing and promoting upcoming startups. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: App Innovation - LetsUp PWR PWR

