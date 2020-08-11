Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't agree to many recommendations of EIA draft notification: Kerala CM

Similarly, Kerala has also expressed concern over the reduction in the time allowed for public hearings before approving projects to 20 days in the new draft notification, Vijayan said. The state wants it to be retained at the earlier 30 days.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:19 IST
Can't agree to many recommendations of EIA draft notification: Kerala CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala has informed the Environment ministry that it cannot agree with many of the recommendations of the EIA draft notification 2020, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday. "The draft Environmental Impact Assessment notification will have far-reaching and adverse effects on our State and a final decision should only be reached after more effective discussions with all parties concerned," Vijayan said.

Besides, some changes are required based on the state's particular circumstances. This should be examined and be factored in, the Chief Minister said while briefing the media about the state's response to the EIA draft. The state is concerned about the changes mainly related to the mining/quarrying permits.

In the case of B1 medium category, environmental clearance is required for permitting mining/quarrying in an area exceeding five hectares to one hundred hectares. Kerala wants the lower limit to be brought down from five hectares to be two hectares. That is, environmental clearance should be required when mining/quarrying activities are permitted on more than two hectares.

The existing norms will continue for small quarries of less than two hectares. Similarly, Kerala has also expressed concern over the reduction in the time allowed for public hearings before approving projects to 20 days in the new draft notification, Vijayan said.

The state wants it to be retained at the earlier 30 days. Such a short period of time is not enough in many places, according to the state government.

The District Environmental Impact Assessment Committees were the system for conducting detailed inspections before approving small projects. Apart from this, these district-level committees play a crucial role in handling applications at the state level.

These committees are being exempted from the EIA draft notification. Kerala wants to retain the district level committees.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Sri...

Mizoram BJP seeks governor's intervention to defer rural and local body polls

A delegation of Mizoram BJP unit led by its president Vanlalhmuaka on Tuesday called on state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seeking his intervention to defer the upcoming village council and local council polls slated for August 27. Vanlal...

Violence in Sudan’s Western Darfur forces 2,500 into Chad: UN refugee agency

According to UNHCR, more than 80 per cent of the those arriving in the Chadian border town of Adr are women, children and elderly many of whom have witnessed extreme violence.Attacks said to have been carried out by armed nomads in the tow...

CDS briefs Parliament's PAC on situation at LAC in Ladakh; says armed forces ready for long haul: Sources

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat has told a parliamentary committee that the countrys armed forces are prepared to deal with any eventualities along the Line of Actual Control LAC in eastern Ladakh, and are ready for a long ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020