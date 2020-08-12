GenScript Biotech Corporation Enters Strategic Distributor Partnership with Premas Life Sciences to Distribute cPassTM SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) GenScript Biotech Corporation (“GenScript”, Stock Code: 1548.HK), a leading global biotechnology company today announced a strategic sales distribution agreement, appointing Premas Life Sciences (PLS) as the exclusive technology and knowledge distributor of cPassTM SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit in India. This kit is co-developed with Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore and Diagnostics Development Hub from Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and manufactured by GenScript Biotech Corporation. It is the first-in-the-world “rapid test kit” which can measure neutralizing antibodies within an hour and it will be a huge boost to current COVID-19 investigations, sero-prevalence survey, and research on herd immunity, longevity of protecting neutralizing antibodies and efficacy of different vaccine candidates.

The global community will be able to use the cPass™ as unlike the conventional live virus test kits it does not require biosafety containment for testing. This test would be instrumental in vaccine and therapeutic development as it is suitable for all antibody isotypes and can be used to determine antibodies in different animal models without any modification. The cPass™ assay was validated with samples of patients from PROTECT- A Multi-centered Prospective Study to Detect Novel Pathogens and Characterize Emerging Infections, coordinated by Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases. GenScript Biotech Corporation along with Premas Life Sciences will provide in-depth technical support to allow customers in India to have the access to cPassTM SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit and ramp up the current efforts in COVID-19 testing and vaccine development.

“India has confirmed more than 10,00,000 cases of COVID-19 so far, making it the world’s third-worst-hit country. We aim to make cPassTM SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit available to the community in India soonest by partnering with Premas Life Sciences. We are joining forces to make full use of our mutual capabilities, expertise and resources which will help us to serve the community in India better,” said Dawn Lee, Sales Director of Asia Pacific Region at GenScript. “We at Premas Lifesciences are excited to partner with GenScript and provide this unique test to the Indian community. This test will enable quick screening of the people and to understand the level of resistance generated in the common population towards SARS CoV-2 virus either due to infection or due to vaccination,” said Yogeendra Dawalkar, National Sales Manager at Premas Life Sciences.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Built upon its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript is divided into four major platforms including the life science contract research organization (CRO) platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform. GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

At the end of 2019, GenScript had more than 3,700 employees globally, 37% of whom hold master’s and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript owns a number of intellectual property rights and trade secrets, including more than 100 patents and over 270 pending patent applications. Driven by the corporate mission of “making people and nature healthier through biotechnology”, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2019, GenScript's products or services have been cited by 42,200 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

For more information, visit GenScript's official website www.genscript.com. About Premas Life Sciences Premas Life Sciences - Introducing cutting-edge technologies for the advancement of Research and Clinical Diagnostics in India.

Incepted in 2011 by a team of highly experienced and proficient professionals, Premas Life Sciences Private Limited (PLS) is engaged in technology and knowledge distribution of molecular biology, genetics, genomics and proteomics state-of-the-art niche solutions for the Indian Research and applied markets. With the advent of the era of genomics & proteomics, leveraging the latest technology to gain an edge in mining and interpreting information has become imperative. With our ensemble range of products, we facilitate to answer the vital questions of people's research using some of the smartest tools from across the world. Our dynamic portfolio of leading global technologies boasts some of the most exciting genomics, genetics and cell biology applications, manufactured by global giants like Illumina, Fluidigm, 10X genomics, Acea Biosciences etc. has tremendously boosted the popularity of the company.

The organization has been recognized as India’s greatest brands in the Lifescience category by Asia One. The firm can rightly boast of rare and exclusive contribution to the country’s research mechanism by providing some of the most creative and time-tested tools. Over the years, PLS’s dedicated and persistent client-centric approach has transformed this enterprise from a young start-up to an established leader with a CAGR of 60% in a very short span of time. In the quest to boost research & clinical outcomes, PLS looks forward to keep unveiling exciting technologies and develop newer markets in the Lifesciences domain.

For more information, please visit: premaslifesciences.com. Image: cPassTM SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit by GenScript PWR PWR