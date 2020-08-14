Left Menu
Atrimed Pharmaceuticals Plant Science receives breakthrough in molecule research for COVID-19 cure by ICMR approved regional centre for biotechnology

Bangalore based Atrimed Pharmaceuticals, a pioneer in developing scientifically tested Plant based medication, announced that, three of our samples tested positive against SARS-CoV-2 in the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) designated laboratory and the developed drug will be available as an Oral medicine.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:29 IST
Dr Hrishikesh Damle MD & CEO, Atrimed Pharmaceuticals. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore based Atrimed Pharmaceuticals, a pioneer in developing scientifically tested Plant based medication, announced that, three of our samples tested positive against SARS-CoV-2 in the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) designated laboratory and the developed drug will be available as an Oral medicine. Company Leverages Proven Antiviral and Plant based medicinal expertise to evaluate the new approaches for treating the Novel Coronavirus Disease COVID-19. Atrimed Pharma is dedicated to develop a phytomolecule drugs for viral infections and other diseases, today takes pride that it has initiated a program to discover drug candidates for the treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, also known as SARS-CoV-2.

"Based on our proven track record in virology and our capabilities in rare diseases, we believe our core competencies position us well to discover a potential treatment for COVID-19, and we are delighted to establish that three molecules out of ten submitted are passed the test and ready for Human/Clinical Trial for developing drug for the treatment of Coronavirus," stated Dr Hrishikesh Damle MD & CEO, while commenting on the exclusive breakthrough. He further added that these molecules were ready for scientific research in the month of March 2020 itself but took so long for clearance. "Our decision to initiate a drug discovery for COVID-19 is a natural evolution of our work and mission. Regional Centre for Biotechnology has recognised and approved 3 effective plant molecules against COVID-19 and further studies will begin shortly."

The Drug Discovery and Development Process passes through various stages which begins with Target Selection leading to discovery where in high throughput screening paves for chemical synthesis and then prepares for Vitro/Behavioural Studies and finally for Clinical/Human trial, and it is great achievement for Atrimed to take their research to their drug development to the next level. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

