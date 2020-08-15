Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro completes acquisition of Brazilian firm IVIA Serviços

The acquisition will also help Wipro set up delivery centres in the northeast of Brazil leveraging IVIA's workforce, it had noted. IVIA was privately held and had around 722 employees (as of December 2019).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:54 IST
Wipro completes acquisition of Brazilian firm IVIA Serviços
In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for USD 22.4 million (about Rs 169 crore). Image Credit: ANI

Wipro on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Serviços de lnformitica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for USD 22.4 million (about Rs 169 crore).

IVIA is a provider of IT solutions including system development, maintenance, consulting and project management services to clients in Brazil. "...In continuation to the aforesaid letter (dated July 14, 2020), this is to inform that the said acquisition has been completed on August 14, 2020," Wipro said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

In July, Wipro had said IVIA's local talent and long-standing relationships, combined with its own global expertise, will help expand its geographical footprint in Brazil. The acquisition will also help Wipro set up delivery centres in the northeast of Brazil leveraging IVIA's workforce, it had noted.

IVIA was privately held and had around 722 employees (as of December 2019). It had reported net revenue of USD 13.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, according to Wipro's July filing...

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Baghjan firefighters selected for President's gallantry award posthumously

President Ramnath Kovind has approved gallantry award posthumously to two firefighters of Oil India Limited OIL, who lost their lives while battling the blaze at Baghjan gas well in Assam, the company said on Saturday. The well no. 5 at Bag...

Virtual Concert unites Pacific with the world at large in battling COVID-19

From across the region, the UN in the Pacific brought together artists UN leaders, Heads of State and international celebrities in the worlds first regional COVID-19 concert.Im very proud to be part of this historic event, said Tofiga Fepul...

Virtual Concert unites Pacific with the world in battling COVID-19

From across the region, the UN in the Pacific brought together artists UN leaders, heads of State and international celebrities in the worlds first regional COVID-19 concert.Im very proud to be part of this historic event, said Tofiga Fep...

Opposition questions PM over "Atmanirbhar Bharat"

Opposition parties on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and said that at a time when the government was privatising national assets, a self-reliant India as mere rhetoric. Congress leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020