Praxis Media Group and Global Brands network announces winners of the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2020 and India's Top 50 - Healthcare, 2020

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Praxis Media in association with Healthcare Leaders announced the prestigious National Healthcare Excellence Awards on August 15, 2020 to celebrate and honor more than 30 winners at 5 different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight for the growth of the healthcare sector with vision and inspiration. Winners of India's Top 50 - Healthcare, 2020 were also declared by the Global Brands Network. These awards are announced each year to identify, celebrate and encourage excellence in healthcare and medicine. The endeavor is to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the healthcare Sector in a spectacular style.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners is achieved by the Praxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity, and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements, etc.

National Healthcare Excellence Awards and India's Top 50 - Healthcare is an initiative of Praxis Media Group which is designed to recognize excellence and showcase the outstanding work by healthcare professionals. It intends to celebrate the trailblazing people and organizations that make our healthcare system more skilled, more compassionate, and more equitable. These awards are not limited to medical professionals but also aims at acknowledging the outstanding services and commitment from those involved in administration, staffing, consultation, product development, laboratory services as well as those supplying peripheral services that act as the backbone of the healthcare sector.

These awards, as a hallmark of excellence, are not only a defining moment for the winners but also intend to inspire others towards bigger and better achievements. The initiative was well supported by Healthcare Leaders - Brand Partner, The Pharma Times - Online Media Partner, Health Vision - Magazine Partner, Global Brands Network - Associate Partner, and Lawspective Consulting LLP - Knowledge Partner who echoed the same objective of healthcare excellence.

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2020: Dr. Ankita Bhargava - Most Promising Endocrine Dietitian in Bengaluru, Homoeopathic & Lifestyle Clinic - Best Homoeopathic Clinic in Delhi & NCR, Dr. Indrajeet Kumar Tiwary - Best Gastrointestinal and Liver Transplant Intensivist in Eastern India, Dr. Achyut Trivedi - Best Consultant Neuropsychiatrist in Rajasthan, Dr. Jasjit Singh - Best Hospital Administrator of the Year, Dt. Chaitali Mondal - Best Nutrition Consultant in West Bengal, Dr. P.C. Jagadeesh - Best Orthopaedic Surgeon in Karnataka, Dr. Abhishek Massey - Best Consultant Physiotherapist in Delhi, Dr. Neha Nasa - Best Dentist in Patient Care and Treatment in Gurgaon, Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Centre - Best Centre for Stem Cell Therapy in India, 2020, Dr. Premkumar Balachandran - Excellence in Hernia Surgery and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Dr. Lokesh Jain - Healthcare Leader of the Year, Dr. Manish Jain - Best Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeon in Rajasthan, Dr. VijaitaSyngle - Best Obesity Medicine Doctor of the Year, Manorama Infosolutions Private Limited - Best Healthcare IT Application Company in India, Ziva Embryology and Fertility Institute - Best Fertility Centre in Telangana, Ziva Embryology and Fertility Institute - Best Embryology Training Institute in India, Androcare Andrology & Men's Health Institute - Best Male Fertility Centre in India, Operon Biotech and Healthcare - Best In-Vitro Diagnostic Company in Karnataka, Mr. Navdeep Kanwer - Best Consultant Audiologist in Punjab, Swasth Bhoomi Private Limited - Healthcare Start-Up of the Year, Sidana Dental Care - Best Dental Clinic in Mohali, Dr. KedarBakshi - Most Promising Dentist in Maharashtra, Dr. Smita Sanjay Deorukhkar - Best Alternate Medicine Practitioner in Western India, Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh - Best Oral Implantologist in Azamgarh, SAAOL Heart Center - Best Heart Care Centre in Delhi & NCR, Bhrigu Sons Pharmaceuticals - Award for the Pharmaceutical Brand of the Year, Dr. Uday DattaramTalwadker - Best Dentist in Goa, Dr. Jagdish Shinde - Best Radiation Oncologist in Maharashtra, Osho Medicare - Best Ayurvedic Kidney Speciality Clinic in Gujarat.

Dr. Rushda Riaz - Best Gynaecologist in North India and Dr. Monga Ayurvedic Medi Clinic Private Limited - Best Ayurveda Treatment Clinic in New Delhi was the exclusive winners of India's Top 50 - Healthcare Leaders in 2020. The Founder-Director of the media group, Mrs. Swagateeka Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of healthcare practices and ethics. The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2020 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational individuals and organizations.

These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.