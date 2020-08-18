Signd® Launches as Next-generation Multilingual, Trusted E-Signature App for Emerging Markets

Auspicious Indian Independence-Week launch of natively built, patent pending E-Signature App brings world-class signing and business collaboration enterprise technology for Digital India and other Emerging Markets MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signd launches in India as the world's first cloud software; blending CRM Contacts, Multilingual Digital Signing and embedded Web/Video Conferencing, all offered under one seamless cloud. The deal signing, the video recording evidence and signed documents are all stored under a tamper proof blockchain that can be retrieved on demand. E-signatures relatively new in India and emerging markets, are expected to gain rapid adoption with COVID-19 and beyond. Legacy e-signs today are standalone, do not support local languages, operate the same way using email sends and rapid signer clicks with mild attention to details. This can create higher chances of both compliance and understanding issues for customers, especially for high value transactions.

With COVID-19 and ensuing remoteness, there is a parallel demand for multilingual signing, faster and trusted business collaborations to accelerate commerce. Lastly the human touch with face to face deal making and handshakes are lost during COVID-19, that needs to be restored now with a remote web conferencing. Signd offers SOC 2 compliant global digital signatures on Desktop and Mobile. It will also support Govt of India issued e-Mudhra® certification for Income Tax, MCA (ROC), Tenders, Foreign Trade, Banking, Railways etc. under the Information Technology Act; well as a rich API solution to scale any commerce for accelerating trusted transactions.

The trusted records are archived and retrieved anytime by participants along with a detailed audit trail. Signing Participants can be authenticated using multi factor authentication to prevent identity thefts. The digital signatures are applied to the entire document and video signing ceremony combined. Hence neither can be tampered after signing; thus, creating a long term trusted enterprise repository of documents, participants and signing. Today these processes are run as individual business process silos. Signd offers a wide array of branded benefits like multi domain, multi-party, multiple doc signing using simple to complex workflows, in person signing, user created templates, native forms creation, advanced authentication, smart contracts embedding payment gateways like Stripe®, PayU® - for converging signing and payment collections.

First release of Signd is planned with integration to Zoom® as well as using newly developed embedded web conferencing with end to end encryption, to create trusted document and video signing evidence. Future versions should add other commercial web conference vendors. Signd has CRM Integration built today with Salesforce® , Zoho® with upcoming roadmap to Freshworks® ; ERP platforms like SAP®, Xero® and Tally®. Signd currently supports English, Hindi with expansion list to add other languages like Gujarati, Marathi and Tamil. Upcoming versions are expected to support remote online notarization and Digital Stamping.

Signd fills in a huge void in global emerging markets including India, where demand for online collaboration is sky high due to COVID-19 and no cost effective multilingual solutions exists today that can support global and local commerce with all elements of contacts, digital signing and web conferencing all in one. Signd supports leading Digital Signing Certificate Authorities outside India enabling Indian enterprises to use it globally, unlike other local grown apps that can only operate in India. Signd intends to offer this new technology to other emerging markets in compliance with regional Information Technology Acts regulating Digital Signing.

"We all live amidst uncertainty and chaos with the new pandemic using old mechanical legacy e-signs," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO/MD of TrSoft Technologies Pvt Ltd. "Signd offers business convergence with human touch by adding face-to-face trusted deal making that we lost during COVID-19. Enterprises in India can now incorporate high client video touch for deal signing, compliance and trust within India and abroad." About Signd Signd, built in India as the next generation enterprise cloud software offering business convergence for CRM Contacts, Digital Signing and Web Conferencing using a blockchain for trusted deals and record keeping. More information about Signd and pricing can be found at www.signnd.in Signd is a company trademark. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229117/Signd_Logo.jpg PWR PWR