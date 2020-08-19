All India Institute of Ayurveda collaborates with Nisarga Herbs to conduct India’s first clinical trial on prevention of Covid-19 with Neem capsules

All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi has announced their collaboration with Nisarga Biotech Pvt Ltd, parent company of Nisarga Herbs to conduct a double-blind, randomised, placebo controlled trial at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad. Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, MD, PhD, Director of AIIA, will be the Principal Investigator and Dr. Asim Sen, Dean ESIC medical college and hospital, Faridabad will be the co-investigator along with team of 6 doctors from AIIA and ESIC. Nisarga is the first Indian Ayurveda company to work with AIIA, who will study their proprietary neem extract formulation for the prevention of Covid-19 in 250 subjects. The study entitled ‘Prophylaxis with Neem Capsules (Azadirachta Indica) in Healthcare Personnel and Relatives in Contact with COVID-19 Patients’ is designed primarily to evaluate the preventative effect of neem capsules in subjects coming in contact with COVID- 19 patients. The first step of recruitment for this Human trials has already started from 7th August wherein the formulation will be tested and studied on 250 individuals and this would be a double-blind trial where 125 patients would be using their proprietary Neem capsules while the other 125 would be taking blank capsules for 28 days. The drug will be administered for 28 days followed by the observation period of 28 days and check the effect of the capsules in comparison with the blank capsules. Meaning of double blind is neither the doctor nor the patient knows if he is taking Neem or blank capsules. So any bias in evaluation of effect of Neem is eliminated. Speaking about it, Girish Soman, Founder and CEO of Nisarga Biotech Pvt Ltd said, “There may be some big companies carrying out clinical trials through ayurvedic formulations but Nisarga is the first manufacturer to conduct this trial with its own funds in collaboration with India’s apex Ayurveda Hospital and Institute, All India Institute of Ayurveda is known for researching Ayurveda in a modern way. Our Neem formulation will prove to be an effective antiviral in preventive use, and we are looking at strategic funding for further research to introduce it as a standard drug.” "We are excited to launch this study led by Dr. Prof. Tanuja Nesari, MD, PhD, Director, Head and Professor at AIIA, New Delhi. Dr. Nesari has extensive experience in Ayurvedic and modern research and her experience will help in evaluation of proprietary Neem formulation for prevention of Covid-19.” Mr. Girish Soman further added.

Dr. Mohini Barde MD and Medical Director for the trial shared, “Neem is a known antiviral plant used in Ayurveda for various diseases like fever, herpes virus and is known to purify blood due to its free radical scavenging properties. Ayurveda has immense contribution in prophylaxis of various diseases. The rationale for selecting Neem formulation is based on prior anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and antioxidant effects of Neem in pre-clinical studies, as well as molecular docking studies that confirm binding of neem components to viruses. We are therefore excited to start this study to assess its clinical effect for prevention of Covid 19 in front line medical and non medical staff at ESIC Hospital Faridabad, with a standardised extract made by Nisarga which is also being researched by them in collaboration with a US based University of Texas San Antonio at the cancer research center. This trial may lead to an affordable treatment option now that we are talking of learning to live with Covid 19." Neem formulation is the proprietary Ayurvedic formulation from Nisarga’s robust pipeline that comprises of various Ayurvedic drugs targeting neurological ailments, cancer, immune disorders, inflammation, and metabolic diseases, to enter clinical development. Nisarga Herbs is marketing such products in India and with multiple distribution partners overseas as well. ABOUT AIIA The All India Institute of Ayurveda has been conceived as an Apex Institute for Ayurveda. It aims at bringing a synergy between Traditional Wisdom of Ayurveda and Modern tools and technology. The institute would offer postgraduate and doctoral courses in various disciplines of Ayurveda and will focus on fundamental research of Ayurveda, drug development, standardization, quality control, safety evaluation and scientific validation of Ayurvedic medicine. Institute has a 200-bed referral hospital for facilitating clinical research. Once fully established, the Institute will have 25 Specialty Departments and 12 clinics with 8 inter-disciplinary research laboratories wherein several Scholars will have access for PG &Ph.D. programs every year. The hospital will be equipped with state of the art modern diagnostic tools and techniques that will be used in teaching, training and research. The patient care will be done primarily through Ayurveda of tertiary level. This institute shall also have an international collaborative Centre for global promotion and research in Ayurveda. ABOUT ESIC HOSPITAL FARIDABAD ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad is one of the premier Medical Institutions under Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India.

ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad are built on a sprawling 30 acres picturesque locale. The departments, class rooms, library, laboratories and Hospital buildings are housed in centrally air conditioned buildings. The interspersing lush green lawns and beautiful gardens provide pleasant, fragrant heavenly atmosphere. The clean, healthy, serene and tranquil surroundings provide ideal foil for excellent academic activity to the students and healthy healing for the patients. ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad is a more than 500 bedded multi-specialty hospital attached to the College. It was started in 2013 became operational in 2014 with the noble objectives of providing world class healthcare facilities to the poor workers (IPs).ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad is on the verge of creating strategic collaborations with reputed central Govt. universities, DST, DBT, ICMR, THSTI and health care centers under Govt. of India improve its patient care delivery and education objectives.

