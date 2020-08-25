CSS Corp wins Silver Stevie® Award for its COVID response

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Silver Stevie® Award in the 'Most Valuable Employer - the Asia Pacific', a COVID-19 response category in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. CSS Corp bagged the award for prioritizing employee wellbeing and spearheading initiatives to ensure the holistic growth, development, and progress of its employees during this period of uncertainty.

The company rolled out annual increments, variable pay, and promotions in April 2020 for its global workforce of over 7,000 employees, spread across 18 global locations. Additionally, advanced salary payments were made to support employees in the worst-hit geographies, along with additional incentives given to CSS Corp's COVID heroes; the employees who worked round the clock on the business continuity plan.

Being one of the first movers in the industry to transition to a 100 per cent productive work from the home model at the onset of the lockdown, CSS Corp showcased resilience, determination, and fortitude that ensured seamless business continuity. The company's proprietary resilience framework - takes a three-pronged approach, which emphasizes preparedness, stabilization, and embracing the new normal.

Throughout this period, the company maintained complete transparency and communication with employees and consistently ensured their safety and wellbeing while factoring in their feedback through surveys. This ensured that the company was able to adequately support and reassure all its employees. CSS Corp's CHEER framework for employee engagement, employee assistance programs and dedicated 24/7 counselling support has been instrumental towards ensuring the mental wellbeing of employees while boosting their morale and rendering help wherever required. These initiatives have significantly reduced the attrition levels to all-time lows.

"At the onset of the pandemic, our immediate focus and attention shifted towards the safety and well-being of our employees. I was humbled to see how the employees responded with passion and collaboration towards the measures we introduced. This ensured we were able to not only maintain seamless business continuity for our clients but also do so with all employee interests taken care of. I believe organizations have a great opportunity to lead with empathy and provide certainty to their workforce during these unprecedented times. We are honoured to receive the Silver Stevie award and aim to continue leading, inspiring, and thriving in the new normal with the constant support and faith of our employees," said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp. "In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to make the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, President of the Stevie Awards.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognizes the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Especially popular were six free-to-enter COVID-19 Response categories. More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

