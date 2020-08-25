Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lubrizol and Prince Pipes Collaborate to Deliver Clean Water Through FlowGuard® Plus CPVC Plumbing Systems in India

This partnership with Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. will further strengthen FlowGuard Plus’ commitment to enabling clean water supply to millions of citizens in India through Prince Pipes’ robust distribution network and strategically located manufacturing facilities across India,” explains Vince Misiti, General Manager - TempRite® Engineered Polymers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:21 IST
Lubrizol and Prince Pipes Collaborate to Deliver Clean Water Through FlowGuard® Plus CPVC Plumbing Systems in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc., inventors and the largest manufacturers of CPVC compound worldwide, and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd., has announced the signing of a FlowGuard® CPVC Processor agreement for the manufacturing and sale of Prince FlowGuard® Plus CPVC (Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) pipes and fittings in India. FlowGuard Plus products will be available from Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. in India starting in September. “Lubrizol is dedicated to supplying the highest quality CPVC compounds to service hot & cold water plumbing markets in India. This partnership with Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. will further strengthen FlowGuard Plus’ commitment to enabling clean water supply to millions of citizens in India through Prince Pipes’ robust distribution network and strategically located manufacturing facilities across India,” explains Vince Misiti, General Manager - TempRite® Engineered Polymers. FlowGuard Plus has been part of Indian homes and buildings for more than two decades. The company's commitment remains persistent with the support of the licensee partners, who continue to benefit from Lubrizol’s decades of understanding the Global plumbing market and its expertise in CPVC manufacturing. India’s plumbers, engineers, builders and consultants have been reassured by FlowGuard Plus’ higher performance which meets global standards and ensures peace of mind for consumers. Commenting on the collaboration Mr. Parag Chheda, Executive Director of Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, said, “Our association with Lubrizol significantly expands our capabilities and strengthens our agility in the market place. Prince Pipes’ robust distribution network combined with Lubrizol’s brand equity is set to create strong and sustainable partnership in Indian piping industry. We understand India’s evolving needs and committed to leveraging new technologies to offer home owners, consultants and builders the advantage of a preferred global brand and best-in-class product.” About The Lubrizol Corporation The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, leverages its unmatched science to unlock immense possibilities at the molecular level, driving sustainable and measurable results to help the world move cleaner, create smarter and live better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,800 employees.

About Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) is one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturer based in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1987, Prince is India’s leading PVC pipes manufacturer and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry. Over 3 decades, the company has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in four types of polymers - CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR. The Company’s head office is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. With a network of 1,408 distributors, PPFL is steadily increasing pan-India distributor base to ensure stronger customer proximity to respond faster to their needs.

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited has 6 state-of-the-art manufacturing units located across the country at Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Athal (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Dadra (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Jobner (Rajasthan). The company plans to establish another manufacturing facility at Sangareddy (Telangana). Websites: www.lubrizolcpvc.com & www.princepipes.com PWR PWR

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Frozen 3 may not have an official premiere date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. However, the movie has the absolute possibility to hit the big screens in future.The incredible success of Frozen 2 is one ...

2 militants of banned terror group held in Pak

Pakistans counter-terrorism officials have arrested two militants of the banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar JuA, a splinter terrorist group of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, in the countrys Punjab province, the police said on Tuesday. According to the Coun...

MP: Duo who aired obscene content through OTT service arrested

Two directors of a firm which aired obscene films through an OTT platform were arrested by Cyber Cell of the Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday. The duo ran the over-the-top OTT platform a video streaming service with technical help from a Pa...

Slovenia domestic tourism jumps in July as foreign tourism plummets

The number of domestic tourists overnight stays in Slovenia jumped by 154.5 year-on-year in July while the number of foreign tourists overnight stays fell by 66.3, the statistics office said on Tuesday.In total, tourist overnight stays drop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020