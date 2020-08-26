Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane; Boeing's first Starliner crewed mission tentatively slated for 2021

Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane A parachutist completed the world's first jump from a solar-powered aircraft on Tuesday after the plane soared to a height of 1,520 metres (nearly 5,000 ft) over western Switzerland, Swiss organisers said. The two-seater prototype plane made the test flight in good weather and to promote renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane; Boeing's first Starliner crewed mission tentatively slated for 2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane

A parachutist completed the world's first jump from a solar-powered aircraft on Tuesday after the plane soared to a height of 1,520 metres (nearly 5,000 ft) over western Switzerland, Swiss organisers said. The two-seater prototype plane made the test flight in good weather and to promote renewable energy. Parachutist Raphael Domjan reached a speed of 150 kilometres per hour during his jump, landing near the project base in Payerne.

Boeing's first Starliner crewed mission tentatively slated for 2021

Boeing Co said on Tuesday it aims to redo its unmanned Starliner crew capsule flight test to the International Space Station (ISS) in December or January, depending on when it completes software and test hardware production development. If the test mission is successful, Boeing and NASA will fly Starliner's first crewed mission in summer 2021, with a post-certification mission roughly scheduled for the following winter, the company added.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings, told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that true justice awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than p...

Water level of Odisha's Baitarani river likely to cross danger mark: CWC

The water flow of the river Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district is expected to cross danger level due to torrential rains, informed the Central Water Commission CWC on Wednesday. River Baitarsni at Swampatna in Kendujhar district o...

610 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

With 610 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases in Rajasthan have reached 73,935, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. Three districts -- Jodhpur 136, Bikaner 127, and Jaipur 126 -- reported more than 100 posi...

Odisha: Chhabirani gangrape-murder case judge Krushna Chandra Kar dies at 90

Prominent judge Krushna Chandra Kar, known for his unbiased ruling in the high-profile Chhabirani gangrape-murder case of 1980, has died due to old age-related ailments at his residence in Odishas Kendrapara district, family sources said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020