ADB to provide $323m to Tajikistan from 2021–23 to help address development needs

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to provide $323 million in grants to Tajikistan from 2021–2023 to help address the country's development needs, according to the bank's updated Country Operations Business Plan. In addition, $5.25 million is planned as technical assistance for knowledge and project preparation over the same period.

"As Tajikistan's long-term partner, ADB is fully committed to helping the country achieve its strategic priorities," said ADB Country Director for Tajikistan Pradeep Srivastava. "This plan supports the goals of Tajikistan's National Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 and is consistent with ADB's Strategy 2030. The plan also accounts for the transition to ADB's country partnership strategy for Tajikistan during 2021–2025, which is currently being developed and will need to be prepared to adapt to the uncertain dynamics of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic."

The 2021–2023 plan includes projects to improve food security and water resource management and develop an urban infrastructure and the energy sector. ADB also plans to support projects focused on developing the health sector, improving the financial sector, developing tourism, enhancing disaster resilience, and further improving the road sector. In addition, the plan includes projects that will promote e-governance and improve science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

The final amount of ADB's planned assistance will depend on various factors, including available resources, project readiness, and the outcome of the country performance assessments.

In 2020, ADB's assistance to Tajikistan is expected to total $320 million in grants, supporting projects in transport, agriculture and natural resources, public sector management, education, and energy. This sum includes a COVID-19 emergency response package of $52.5 million.

Since Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998, the bank has committed funding of more than $1.9 billion for the country, including about $1.4 billion in grants.