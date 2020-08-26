HerHQ Media, India's First ad revenue generation platform for women-centric start-ups launched; Ties up with IncNut Digital's 24 million women community

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): IncNut Digital, a globally renowned media and commerce company, appoints HerHQ Media as its exclusive sales partner for India region. Over the years we are witnessing constant evolution in consumption and purchase behaviours; one such is, women's strong voice, influence and participation in decision making, more than ever before. Women drive 80 per cent of consumer purchases through a combination of buying power and influence. They are the gateway to the people in their households as well in their social and business networks.

Smart and agile companies have realised this shift and are endorsing women communities as an integral part of their messaging. While women-centric innovation in products and services is on the rise, still, potential of such platforms continues to be underserved. HerHQ Media is on a mission to create an assemblage of engaged and heterogenous women communities/cohorts for brands to leverage at scale. HerHQ's aim is to reach~100 million audiences by aggregating platforms catering to women across life-stages. Speaking on the association, Meera Chopra, Founder, HerHQ Media said, "We are excited to partner with IncNut Digital to represent their expansive reach of 24 million women communities across MomJunction, Stylecraze and The Bridal Box. With common goals and shared values, together we look forward to achieving new milestones".

"Brands will find immense value in this partnership for a variety of reasons - HerHQ Media is a first-of-its-kind women focussed monetisation network that plays the role of a unifier by aggregating platforms, and provides a single-window for brands to advertise. Today, brands are super engaged with their audiences and require targeted media plans and that is why a one-size-fit-all strategy may not be relevant all the time. HerHQ Media's heterogeneous platform enables brands to connect with women audiences." Chaitanya Nallan, CEO, IncNut Digital said, "IncNut Digital's women-centric communities, from Stylecraze (India's largest beauty & wellness community) to MomJunction (India's biggest parenting community) have been an integral part of a woman's journey and have assisted them in making informed decisions across some of their significant life stages. With the growing participation of women in the economy, there has been an explosive increase in consumption by women. We are excited to partner with HerHQ Media which brings in the right expertise and experience in leveraging this trend and positioning us optimally for this inflection point in our economy."

Natasha Garyali, VP, IncNut Digital said, "We see women of today as a powerful, dominant voice when it comes to consumption as well as making purchase decisions. This trend will stimulate extraordinary growth in the economy as well for the businesses that serve women. With our partnership with Meera and her unique team at HerHQ Media we hope we can broaden the gender lens to view the role of women in the wider ecosystem as major growth drivers." This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)