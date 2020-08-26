Safer Roads for Gurugram Strengthens Its Road Safety Commitment by Partnering With TRAX NGO; Invites Organisations to Treat Fatal Blackspots in the City

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Safer Roads for Gurugram, an integrated, inter-sectoral initiative of AB InBev which aims to provide evidence-based road safety interventions with the sectoral alliance and strengthened systems, has joined hands with TRAX, a road safety NGO, dedicated towards the cause using a psychological and innovative approach. Together, they are looking to partner with corporates which are willing to extend support in improving the city's road infrastructure and reducing fatal accidents. SRFG is a consortium of an autonomous working group comprising of the Transport Department of Haryana, Ola, PepsiCo, DLF, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), UNITAR, All India Motor Transport Association of India, TRAX, Apollo Tyres, and AB InBev.

As per the Haryana police data, 1,194 road accidents occurred in 2018 and 1,073 accidents occurred in 2019 in Gurugram. It shows that at least 14 people are killed and 30 sustain injuries in accidents every day on the roads of Haryana with Gurugram leading the number of fatalities in road accidents. Save Life Foundation dashboard shows that even during the lockdown period, India recorded a total of 750 road crash deaths. To reduce this number and safeguard the lives of road users, SRFG has initiated a project to treat blackspots in the city. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a blackspot is a stretch of National Highway of about 500m in Length in which either 5 road accidents or 10 fatalities took place within the last 3 calendar years.

Speaking on the partnership and the plan to improve Gurugram's road infrastructure, Anurag Kulshrestha, President of TRAX, Road Safety NGO, said, "A majority of all road safety-related interventions in the past have largely focused on inducing behavior change and generating awareness among road users. While this has contributed positively, it is also crucial for us to provide and maintain a road infrastructure that is well-equipped with all safety measures as well as road users friendly by minimizing the role of enforcement. Installation of road studs, lane markings, pedestrian crossings, relevant and visible signages, and proper Halting space are essential elements for road user's safety. Hence, as a responsible corporate citizen of the country, it is the responsibility of leading organizations based out of Gurugram to step forward and make their city safer for all." Currently, SRFG has identified four blackspots for immediate treatment in the city. The required interventions have been identified as a part of the study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). In the past, SRFG treated the blackspot at HUDA City Centre as a pilot project by installing various road safety material at the site which constitutes the three approaches of Signature Tower, Sushant Lok, and Taj City Centre. The interventions under Phase I at the black spot included road markings, road studs, kerbside markings, pedestrian/zebra crossing road markings, reassurance informatory signs, direction signs, speed limit signs, no honking signs and object hazard markers. Similarly, SRFG in partnership with TRAX and other corporate partners will be treating four blackspots in consultation with local authorities.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)