TO THE NEW Adjudged as the Gold Stevie® Award Winner at the 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital technology company, has been adjudged as the Gold Stevie® winner as the "Most Valuable Employer - Asia Pacific" as well as for HR benefits excellence in "Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration" at the 2020 Stevie Award for Great Employers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:45 IST
TO THE NEW Adjudged as the Gold Stevie® Award Winner. Image Credit: ANI

TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital technology company has been adjudged as the Gold Stevie® winner as the "Most Valuable Employer - Asia Pacific" as well as for HR benefits excellence in "Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration" at the 2020 Stevie Award for Great Employers. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations across the globe.

TO THE NEW won a Gold Stevie® Award for being the "Most Valuable Employer - Asia Pacific" for their COVID-19 response plan, for their customers and people alike. They earned the highest scores in the category, winning a Gold Stevie®. Quoting comments by the Stevie judges, "It is apparent that TO THE NEW (TTN) certainly has put forth the effort to ensure that their employees know that they are important for the entire business model." TO THE NEW earned its second Gold Stevie recognition for its unique bouquet of employee benefits, winning a Stevie for "Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration" in the HR Achievements category. Introduced and implemented in 2019, the host of employee benefits on offer look into various aspects of the lives of the company's people, internally known as "Newers."

Commenting on the win, Satya Sharma, Co-founder & CHRO, TO THE NEW said, "It is heartening to see our people-centric practices being recognized and appreciated at a global level by some of the best minds in the business. We have been a people-centric company since the beginning. All our efforts have always been to create an environment conducive for employees and, as a result, business growth. We're overwhelmed to be honored by Stevie Awards across the two categories that reinstate our efforts as an organization and encourage us to continue following the path that we are on." Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd. is a digital technology company providing digital transformation and product engineering services to ISVs, Consumer Internet, and large enterprises across the globe. We design and build digital platforms and products with Cloud and Data at the focal point. TO THE NEW is amongst the fastest-growing technology companies globally with a CAGR of 50 percent since 2017. Established in 2008, our passionate team of 1400+ "Newer" is spread across delivery centers in New Delhi, Dubai, and New Jersey. TO THE NEW has been a consistent winner of the "Great Place to Work" award since 2015 and ranked #47 in the top 100 companies in India to work for in 2019.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. The Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

