Construction can be made 200% faster with Light Gauge Steel (LGS) Construction Technology, says Dr. Shailesh K. Agrawal from Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (GoI)

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): To discuss the pressing issues of construction industry and mull over alternate sustainable technologies such as Light Gauge Steel Framing (LGSF), Hindustan Zinc Limited in association with International Zinc Association (IZA), a leading industry association dedicated exclusively to the interests of zinc, organized a webinar today on Future of Construction with a special focus on Zinc Coated Light Gauge Steel Framing (LGSF). The webinar was chaired by Dr Shailesh K Agrawal, Executive Director - Building Material & Tech. Promotion Council, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India along with Arun Mishra - CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Harssha Shetty - CMO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Kenneth D'Souza, Technical Expert, IZA Canada and Dr Rahul Sharma - Director, IZA India.

The webinar highlighted the application of steel in new building material technologies, global use and application of LGFS and its application for commercial and residential construction in India, design and fabrication of Galvanized steel for commercial and residential buildings. Light Gauge Steel Framing (LGSF) or Light gauge steel construction is very similar to wood framed construction in principle - the wooden framing members are replaced with thin galvanized steel sections. This form of construction, very prominent in developed nations like Europe and New Zealand requires minimal usage of heavy equipment, less water and sand as compared to conventional structures, is corrosion resistant and recyclable - making it a complete green construction technology solution.

Distinguished speakers in the session agreed that the need of the hour is to adopt sustainable technology that offers speed, quality and is corrosion resistant, like LGSF. "Light Gauge Steel Framing is a modern and efficient construction technology which is getting popular all over the world. In addition to offering strength to the overall structure, it also allows greater design flexibility at lesser costs. As the government of India looks to strengthen Indian infrastructure, it calls for the need to adopt durable, sustainable and proven construction technologies, like zinc coated LGSF. Through these webinars, we hope to drive meaningful conversations and spread awareness about this revolutionary technology that will not only boost the stagnant construction industry but will broaden a whole new range of industrial construction jobs," said Kenneth D'Souza - Technical Expert IZA Canada, while highlighting the benefits of LGSF.

Dr Shailesh Agarwal highlighted the vision of Government of India and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to bring in the right technology in the housing sector and highlighted the need to mainstream LGSF in the construction industry. "LGSF is a leading technology that will fast track the construction process by 200 per cent helping the ministry and related bodies construct more houses with minimum cost and environment footprint. The need of the hour is to mainstream these technologies in the construction industry. I would like to thank Hindustan Zinc Limited and International Zinc Association for taking a lead in spreading awareness about sustainable technology that will not be only be cost effective but corrosion free," he said.

