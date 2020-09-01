Left Menu
Qmax World LLP pioneers AntiViral Uniform Fabrics, SELF HEAL™

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Qmax World LLP, a leading manufacturer of uniform fabrics for requirements ranging from school to manufacturing, today announced the launch of SELF HEAL™ fabrics. Treated using HealthGuard®, a world-class antiviral and antibacterial treatment, this innovation in fabrics promises protection to those in uniform - be it health personnel, law enforcement agencies, factory workers or school students. The SELF HEAL™ fabrics' technique is developed to combat viruses as well as bacteria / Superbugs / Pathogen; even being effective against the enveloped viruses proven by independent research institutes at Melbourne University. Tested as per ISO 18184 method, the fabrics have been proven to fight 99.9 per cent virus and bacteria within a matter of a few minutes. Tests done by Qmax World LLP have also guaranteed a shelf life of up to 50 washes for maximum efficacy of the fabric.

Speaking about the innovation, Ankit Tibrewal, Partner & COO at Qmax World LLP, shared, "As we continue to battle against COVID-19 the world over, our health workers have been at the forefront of the fight through the duration. Other sectors such as manufacturing are now adapting to life with the virus, as the economy and citizens go into Unlock mode gradually. With our SELF HEAL™ fabrics, manufactured in collaboration with the Australian-based HealthGuard® , we endeavour to instil confidence in our customers as they go about their duty of restoring normalcy in a post-pandemic world. Through the innovation of SELF HEAL™ by Qmax World®, we are also pledging our support towards our Prime Minister's nation-wide appeal to boost the local industry rather than rely on imports. Our initial conversations with our clients have already garnered massive interest from corporates, schools and hospitals. It goes to show that the country is ready to return back to work responsibly," concluded Tibrewal. "All over the world a lot of research is happening, across industries to come out with solutions to tackle the situation arising out of the Covid -19 pandemic. The spotlight in the textile industry has been on the recent developments in the field of AntiViral cum Antimicrobial treatment and related solutions. Australia-based HealthGuard Corporation has been in the forefront of such initiatives and has been a name that has been constantly making the headlines for its Anti-Microbial / Anti-Viral solutions in recent times. The company boasts of three decades of expertise in non-invasive health care products. Customers thinking sensibly and due to fear psychosis, the trends are changing very rapidly indeed towards anti-viral fabric to stop virus transmission. In the case of work wear, hospital wear and school uniform, specially treated fabrics will offer better characteristics like improved protection and long lasting freshness," said Dr Christopher Harvey, Founder and President, HealthGuard Corporation.

"HealthGuard Group proudly announces its technical collaboration with Qmax World Group to produce safe, hygienic, long lasting freshness & durable anti-microbial / Anti-viral fabric for work wear / school uniform which is the need of the hour. Outside world virus / bacteria will not transmit in home through our fabrics & day to day wear will be odour less (caused by bacteria) with particular treatment," said Dr Harvey. SELF HEAL™ will be available in the markets from September 2020 through the 1,000 plus distributor network of Qmax World LLP across India and the world. At launch itself, fabrics for sectors such as healthcare, hospitality (delivery boys) and automobile companies, and school students will be available for purchase. Manufactured completely in India, the fabrics will be exported to countries where Qmax World LLP boasts of a distribution network, thus boosting India's aspirations to becoming a manufacturing superpower.

