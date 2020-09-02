GIGABYTE Unveils GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics cards and P850GM/ P750GM Power Supply

- Amp up the power together with Ampere™ NEW DELHI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE Technology Pvt. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, released the new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA® Ampere™ architecture and P850GM / P750GM Power Supply. GIGABYTE first launched 4 graphics cards features GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system with unique blade fan, graphene nano lubricant, large copper plate and heat pipe, RGB fusion 2.0, and GIGABYTE certified ultra-durable materials, so that all gamers can enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs. The power requirement of the new graphics card exceeds more than 300 watts. If one chooses a higher-end CPU or additional components, one will need a 750-watt P750GM or even an 850-watt P850GM to meet the power demand of the system. GIGABYTE has improved the old circuit design and adopted new high-quality materials. The P850GM and P750GM both provide four 6+2pin PCIe connectors to support the large-wattage graphics cards and two 4+4pin CPU connectors to fully support mid- to high-end motherboards. The main capacitor is made in Japan and the PSUs have passed the 80 PLUS Gold certification, providing more than 90% conversion efficiency, allowing gamers to enjoy a high quality and stable power supply while saving a lot of money. The reduced-size power supply is more suitable for installation in the increasingly popular small chassis, so that even small chassis can enjoy the high performance brought by the large wattage.

• Watch the RTX30 Series Official Trailer : https://youtu.be/KefoasKIFBc • Check more detail of RTX30 Series : www.aorus.com/rtx30/ GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 30 series WINDFORCE 3X cooling system composite 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, copper heat pipes, 3D active fan and Screen cooling, which together provide high efficiency heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card in a low temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow air flow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation. In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1 times, close to the life of double ball bearing, and is quieter. Plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. GIGABYTE will release more AORUS series graphics cards for enthusiasts in the near future, including the air-cooled and water-cooled designs of the latest generation of RGB lighting, allowing gamers to have more choice to build an ultimate gaming machine.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247731/AORUS_GeForce_RTX_30_Series.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247732/GIGABYTE_P850GM_Power_Supply.jpg