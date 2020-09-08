Left Menu
Male Pattern Baldness gets longer effect QR678 therapy, more effective than Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP): Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology Published Study

QR678® is a non-surgical, pain-free and non-invasive procedure for the hair regrowth treatment which has shown very good results in over 10,000 patients.” Practicing from the Esthetics Clinics, Dr Shome says that, “from my experience as a cosmetic surgeon dealing with hair loss patients on a daily basis the treatment has responded very well, especially in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:07 IST
Mumbai, 8th September 2020: QR 678®, a patented treatment for hair regrowth therapy for men and women, has proven to be more effective than PRP as a hair loss treatment. This study was published in an iconic and much respected American Journal called the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. It showed that as compared to the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, QR 678®showed significant improvement in hair regrowth with almost 100% reduction in hair fall. QR 678® was invented by Dr.Debraj Shome and Dr.Rinky Kapoor, celebrity cosmetic surgeons from India. They observed that male pattern baldness, known as Androgenic Alopecia characterised by progressive hair loss in men growing at a rampant rate of 58% in males aged 30-50 years which initiated their urge to research and find a solution to this cosmetic issue leading to the invention of QR 678®. The therapy curbs hair fall and increases the thickness, the number and density of existing hair follicles, offering greaterhair coverage to the ones with alopecia.The formulation has received patents in the United States and in India. Dr.Debraj Shome, Cosmetic Surgeon and Director, at The Esthetic Clinics, said, “The hair-regrowth treatments available currently have many limitations; they cannot revive hair beyond a certain stage. QR678® is a process where growth factors are injected in the hair follicles, which not only arrests hair fall but also stimulates hair growth. QR678® is a non-surgical, pain-free and non-invasive procedure for the hair regrowth treatment which has shown very good results in over 10,000 patients.” Practicing from the Esthetics Clinics, Dr Shome says that, “from my experience as a cosmetic surgeon dealing with hair loss patients on a daily basis the treatment has responded very well, especially in India. QR 678® has had a success rate of 90% in India and this is the highest success rate achieved by any hair fall treatment in a shortest treatment time of 6-8 sessions.” Comparing the two treatments in question, Dr. Rinky Kapoor partner to Dr Shome and one of leading Dermatologists in India adds, “PRP is used by all Dermatologists and plastic surgeons for hair growth. PRP involves extracting platelets from human blood and injecting it into the scalp to cause hair growth. But, the truth of the matter is that this therapy is more based on hope than actual science. There has never been a randomised controlled trial showing that PRP actually causes hair growth. That is why we conducted a comparative trial between the QR678 and PRP treatments and no surprises that the QR678 treatment caused almost 300% better results than the PRP".

The trial was a split head trial, comparing the PRP treatment efficacy with the QR678 treatments. While PRP is supposed to have growth factors for hair growth, the QR 678 treatment is a bioengineered, first in class hair therapy, with six hair growth factors and biomimetic peptides, administered to the scalp via mesotherapy. With Alopecia and hair loss becoming more and more common and affecting more than 40% males and 30% Females over the age of 30 globally, having a new age, proven therapy is very important for the world. More than 12000 patients have already experienced amazing results with the QR 678 treatment, which has an USA and an Indian patent and is now being exported to multiple countries from India. Dr. Kapoor says, "We, as Doctors need to decide whether the treatments we offer are indeed backed by science or not. Just because hair loss is so common and we didn't have too many solutions prior to the QR678® doesn't mean that we use treatments like the PRP which have no strong evidence based data for hair growth. Ultimately, science must win!" The acceptance of the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology of the QR678 hair growth treatment will change the execution and delivery of hair loss treatment, as PRP was rampantly and randomly used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgeons alike, in India and globally. India through the 'Made in India' top class hair innovation the QR678, may have pioneered a way forward for cosmetology at an international level.

Dr.Debraj Shome has been a global pioneer in developing new techniques and solutions for facial plastic surgery and facial cosmetic surgery for more than a decade, he is amongst the few super specialists India has in this area of cosmetology. Dr. Shome is also a celebrated, best-selling, and internationally acclaimed author of ‘Dear People, With Love & Care, Your Doctors. Maintained its position as a bestseller for weeks in a row this book is an anthology of short stories based on the real-life doctor-patient relationship. He has written more than 50 peer-reviewed international papers in top International research journals. Dr. Shome is also the patent holder for the invention of the QR678 hair growth factor injections. This hair growth formulation has received patents in multiple locations, including the USA and India.

Dr.Rinky Kapoor is one of the best dermatologists in India today. She is also an expert in the field of non-invasive and non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments. She has a unique ability to use a mixture of treatments for correct results making her the one of the finest dermatologist in India.What sets Dr Rinky Kapoor apart is the fact that she uses the world's best and latest technological advances to give the most natural looking results. She says, “It’s the joy of seeing the look of wonder and contentment on the faces of my patients and this is what keeps me going daily.” About The Esthetic Clinics: (https://www.theestheticclinic.com/) The Esthetic Clinics™ is a group of world-class centresdedicated to plastic surgery & skin care. They are currently located at Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata in India. The Esthetic Clinics practice evidence-based medicine and perform cosmetic surgery for beauty, plastic surgery for birth abnormalities; plastic surgery for fractures, trauma & cancer induced facial deformities. They also provide laser surgery & many cosmetic solutions for many skin diseases. The Esthetic Clinics™was voted as the ‘Most Promising & Innovative Cosmetic Clinics 2016’ at the Pharma Leaders Summit & Awards 2016. The Esthetic Clinics was rated by the Times Health Survey 2019 as being one of the ‘Top Clinics in Plastic Surgery & Cosmetic Surgery’, Dermatology & Trichology, in Mumbai, India.

