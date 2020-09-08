Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry transport dept. teams to keep vigil on private commercial vehicles plying illegally in state

Haryana Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday said that the transport department will form teams to take action against private commercial vehicles that are plying in the state without valid documents. These teams should regularly inspect private commercial vehicles, including buses and maxi cabs, said Sharma, who presided over his first major meeting after recovering from COVID-19 recently.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:47 IST
Hry transport dept. teams to keep vigil on private commercial vehicles plying illegally in state
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Haryana Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday said that the transport department will form teams to take action against private commercial vehicles that are plying in the state without valid documents. These teams should regularly inspect private commercial vehicles, including buses and maxi cabs, said Sharma, who presided over his first major meeting after recovering from COVID-19 recently. The minister during the virtual meeting directed that the teams should comprise general managers of the Haryana Roadways and Regional Transport Authority secretaries.

The teams will take action against those private vehicles that are plying without valid documents such as valid insurance papers, carrying passengers beyond their seating capacity and have not paid taxes. During the meeting, Sharma was also informed by officials that under 'Unlock 4', Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have given permission to run inter-state buses while states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi are yet to give their approvals. He was informed that the approval from these states and Delhi is expected soon.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to block cotton, tomato product imports from China's Xinjiang over forced labor-CBP

The United States on Tuesday will move to block imports of cotton and tomato products from western Chinas Xinjiang region over allegations that they are produced with forced labor, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Reut...

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, ...

Buccaneers sign QB Rosen to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to their practice squad Tuesday. Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was released by the Dolphins on Saturday.He was 0-3 as...

Rhea Chakraborty arrest: Mainstream Bollywood silent, but actor finds support from several others

Actor Rhea Chakrabortys arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput found its echo on Twitter with several people in the Hindi film industry decrying the witch hunt and trial by media but some others speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020